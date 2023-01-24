ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit, Wasatch and Utah Counties are coming together with Community Food Access Survey

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
 3 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — As everyday items and food prices continue to rise, the potential for food insecurity grows. Egg prices alone increased by 49% over 2022. In an effort to fill the gaps and help locals, Summit County Health is asking the community to complete a survey on food access in order to learn how those living in the county find food.

The survey is part of an effort headed by health management associates hired by the Utah County Health Department. The goal is to collect feedback from Summit, Utah, and Wasatch County residents to learn about food and grocery programs across counties. The results when then be combined to form a regional plan to help improve food access.

The survey is anonymous, with no personal identifiers being collected. Any question additional questions from the public are asked to email kayliel@utahcounty.gov .


TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

