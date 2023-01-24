Summit, Wasatch and Utah Counties are coming together with Community Food Access Survey

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — As everyday items and food prices continue to rise, the potential for food insecurity grows. Egg prices alone increased by 49% over 2022. In an effort to fill the gaps and help locals, Summit County Health is asking the community to complete a survey on food access in order to learn how those living in the county find food.

The survey is part of an effort headed by health management associates hired by the Utah County Health Department. The goal is to collect feedback from Summit, Utah, and Wasatch County residents to learn about food and grocery programs across counties. The results when then be combined to form a regional plan to help improve food access.

The survey is anonymous, with no personal identifiers being collected. Any question additional questions from the public are asked to email kayliel@utahcounty.gov .

