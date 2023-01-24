ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MI

The importance of annual pap smears and preventing cervical cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The month of January is designated as Cervical Health awareness month. But the month of January is designated to make women aware that cervical cancer is actually preventable with vaccination and screening. In years past, women were told to get yearly pap smears - the test...
Sisters of the Moon brings moon water, crystals and more to Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Magic is in the air at a shop just off West Broad Street in Linden. Sisters of the Moon is a place to learn about the power of crystals, moon water and much more. The owner, Nichole Shepard, has been interested in what she does for a long time.
MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) – Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma authorized a strike on Wednesday, meaning their bargaining team now can call for a work stoppage. The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before any strike begins. The possible strike would affect about 150 nurses that work at the hospital.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Linden spa offers a space of relaxation with wine included

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Looking for a place to unwind? Serendipity Spa is a great place to relax. Located off East Broad Street in Linden, the two-story Serendipity Spa houses every service that can be expected along with adult-only refreshments. Assistant Manager Nicole Novess said that the first floor...
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for new Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA announced another large gift for building a new facility as part of a $41 million mixed-use development. An anonymous donor is pleading $1 million toward the new YMCA at Third and Harrison streets. The YMCA portion of the Harrison Street Commons project is estimated to cost $21 million.
MyMichigan Alma nurses authorized strike, another hospital to hold vote Thursday

If a strike is announced, it would impact about 150 nurses working at the hospital in Alma. Nurses at the nearby McLaren Central Michigan Hospital will have a vote on Thursday. MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike. The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before...
Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun

FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
Edible Arrangements driver escapes injury when delivery vehicle shot at

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver for Edible Arrangements in Saginaw is thankful to be alive after his vehicle was shot up while leaving a party store. The incident started after the driver made a delivery on Monday afternoon. Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire.
