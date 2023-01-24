Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
The importance of annual pap smears and preventing cervical cancer
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The month of January is designated as Cervical Health awareness month. But the month of January is designated to make women aware that cervical cancer is actually preventable with vaccination and screening. In years past, women were told to get yearly pap smears - the test...
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
abc12.com
Sisters of the Moon brings moon water, crystals and more to Linden
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Magic is in the air at a shop just off West Broad Street in Linden. Sisters of the Moon is a place to learn about the power of crystals, moon water and much more. The owner, Nichole Shepard, has been interested in what she does for a long time.
abc12.com
MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) – Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma authorized a strike on Wednesday, meaning their bargaining team now can call for a work stoppage. The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before any strike begins. The possible strike would affect about 150 nurses that work at the hospital.
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
abc12.com
Linden spa offers a space of relaxation with wine included
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) – Looking for a place to unwind? Serendipity Spa is a great place to relax. Located off East Broad Street in Linden, the two-story Serendipity Spa houses every service that can be expected along with adult-only refreshments. Assistant Manager Nicole Novess said that the first floor...
abc12.com
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for new Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA announced another large gift for building a new facility as part of a $41 million mixed-use development. An anonymous donor is pleading $1 million toward the new YMCA at Third and Harrison streets. The YMCA portion of the Harrison Street Commons project is estimated to cost $21 million.
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
abc12.com
MyMichigan Alma nurses authorized strike, another hospital to hold vote Thursday
If a strike is announced, it would impact about 150 nurses working at the hospital in Alma. Nurses at the nearby McLaren Central Michigan Hospital will have a vote on Thursday. MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike. The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan districts feel ready for challenges of universal pre-K
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Another item on Governor Whitmer's second-term agenda: expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program. The GSRP helps low-income families afford pre-K education for their 4-year-olds. During her address, Whitmer said she wants to see the program cover every family, regardless of income. "It was awesome....
abc12.com
Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
HometownLife.com
A South Lyon woman's CO detector was beeping. She turned it off. And then got very sick
South Lyon Fire Chief Joey Thorington knows it can be annoying when your carbon monoxide detector starts beeping and you're sure it's nothing. Please don't turn it off, he asks, because it's there to potentially save your life. The reminder comes after South Lyon firefighters responded to a condo on...
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Car hits barrier at 496 and US-127 split in East Lansing
The car involved is a silver Ford Sedan and most of the damage appears to be to the front bumper.
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
abc12.com
Gratiot County woman accused of embezzling from elderly father
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A 40-year-old Gratiot County woman is accused of embezzling from her father while she served as his court-appointed legal guardian. Tanya Patterson allegedly stole $1,000 to $20,000, from her father, which could land her in prison for up to five years. A Michigan Attorney General’s...
abc12.com
Edible Arrangements driver escapes injury when delivery vehicle shot at
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A delivery driver for Edible Arrangements in Saginaw is thankful to be alive after his vehicle was shot up while leaving a party store. The incident started after the driver made a delivery on Monday afternoon. Investigators found three bullets lodged in the delivery van and now they want to find out who opened fire.
Comments / 0