A third child has died after a tragic incident that took place earlier this week in Massachusetts. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, police responded to a home at 47 Summer Street on Tuesday after a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a male resident coming home and finding Clancy was attempting to commit suicide. Clancy jumped out of a window and was later sent to a local hospital for treatment.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO