State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
WMTW
8-month-old baby injured in Massachusetts family tragedy dies, District Attorney says
An 8-month-old boy who, investigators say, was seriously injured at the hands of his mother who is also facing murder charges in the deaths of his two siblings, has died, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Hundreds attend prayer vigil for Duxbury family. Lindsay Clancy, 32,...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
fallriverreporter.com
7-month-old infant injured at home in Duxbury has died
A third child has died after a tragic incident that took place earlier this week in Massachusetts. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, police responded to a home at 47 Summer Street on Tuesday after a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a male resident coming home and finding Clancy was attempting to commit suicide. Clancy jumped out of a window and was later sent to a local hospital for treatment.
NECN
3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say
The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Third Child Allegedly Strangled By Massachusetts Mother Dies: Report
An 8-month old baby that was hospitalized after he and his two siblings were found unconscious in their South Shore home this week has died, reports said.Callan Clancy passed away just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, WPRI reports citing Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.The baby boy…
Officials: Third child hospitalized after being found unconscious in Massachusetts house has died
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts officials on Friday announced the death of an infant who was hospitalized earlier this week after being found unconscious with his two older siblings in their home. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said that Callan Clancy, 8 months, of Duxbury, has died, according to...
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
3rd child dies in Duxbury incident; mom in custody
The 7-month-old boy rushed to the hospital after he and his two siblings were found unresponsive in their Duxbury home earlier this week died Friday morning, according to prosecutors.
Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man on probation sentenced to prison after dragging officer with vehicle, crashing on Route 24 at 100 mph
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer while fleeing a motor vehicle stop. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 27-year-old Tykeam Jackson of Brockton was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
Police investigating suspicious death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
WMTW
Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says
A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
Two children found dead in Massachusetts home, woman and infant hospitalized
Police responded to 47 Summer Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts Tuesday night. They found three children with "obvious signs of trauma," two of which have died.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
