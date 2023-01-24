ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

7-month-old infant injured at home in Duxbury has died

A third child has died after a tragic incident that took place earlier this week in Massachusetts. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, police responded to a home at 47 Summer Street on Tuesday after a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a male resident coming home and finding Clancy was attempting to commit suicide. Clancy jumped out of a window and was later sent to a local hospital for treatment.
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

3rd Child Dies Days After Duxbury Killings, Prosecutors Say

The baby hurt in the tragedy this week Duxbury, Massachusetts, has died, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the death toll to three. The 8-month-old died at 11:18 a.m. at Boston Children's Hospital, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was identified as Callan Clancy. Callan had been hospitalized with...
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home.  Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
DUXBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man on probation sentenced to prison after dragging officer with vehicle, crashing on Route 24 at 100 mph

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer while fleeing a motor vehicle stop. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 27-year-old Tykeam Jackson of Brockton was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating suspicious death of dog

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Providence police department and animal control officers are investigating the suspicious death of a dog. According to police, a man who lives on Lakeside Avenue. said his Husky, Niko, got loose on the morning of Jan. 24. Later that evening, Niko was found in the area of Forbes […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WMTW

Massachusetts mother charged in deaths of her children found unconscious, DA says

A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after she was charged in the deaths of her two children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy died while a baby who turned 8 months old Thursday was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after all three children were discovered inside the family's Duxbury home two days ago.
DUXBURY, MA
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves

YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
SOMERSET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy