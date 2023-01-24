Read full article on original website
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit".
Google Sued by US Department of Justice for Second Time Over Ad Dominance
The US Department of Justice and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its advertising business, alleging it engages in monopolistic behavior. The complaint, filed in federal court in Virginia, alleges that Google has "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry" through a campaign of seizing control of tools and inserting "itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace." Google allegedly has done so by eliminating competition through acquisitions and used its dominance to push advertisers to use its products over those of others.
DOJ, eight states accuse Google of antitrust violations
The Department of Justice and eight states are suing Google, accusing the tech giant of abusing its power in the digital advertising market.
DOJ Lawsuit Calls for Google to Be Broken Up
The Department of Justice says Google has illegally seized control of the online ad sector. The solution, the department (DOJ) said in an antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday (Jan. 24), is for a court to order the break-up of the digital search giant. “Having inserted itself into all aspects of the...
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
DOJ's new suit puts Google's ad business at risk
The U.S. government's latest legal assault on Big Tech asks a court to make Google sell off a chunk of its massive, phenomenally profitable digital advertising business. Why it matters: The Department of Justice's new suit against Google, filed Tuesday, brings to a crescendo an antitrust campaign against tech's most powerful giants that has consumed both Washington and Silicon Valley for half a decade — and is likely to take just as long for courts to resolve.
Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online
The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
DOJ and 8 states sue Google over online advertising technology
The U.S. Department of Justice — along with a group of eight states — on Tuesday announced legal action against Google. The DOJ is suing the tech company, accusing it of illegally abusing a monopoly over the technology that powers online advertising. The Washington Post's technology policy reporter...
U.S. lawsuit against Google could benefit Apple and others
Jan 26 (Reuters) - A landmark lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department against Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google over its dominance of advertising technology could help rivals and websites that sell ad space, but leaves an uncertain future for the advertisers themselves, experts told Reuters.
Peter Schiff Says DoJ Harassing Google With Antitrust Lawsuit: 'Consumers Need Protection From Government...Not Private Companies'
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, criticized antitrust laws at a time when the U.S. Justice Department has accused Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google of abusing its dominance in digital advertising. What Happened: According to a Reuters report, the government said Google should be...
The Justice Department Wants To Chop Google Down To Size
Google, like George Clooney, is a household name. Unlike George Clooney, Google is currently fighting antitrust charges. Antitrust is one of those bodies of law that has dips and peaks. We are currently in a phase of renewed interest and emboldened by the President’s support, big names are being taken to task with more frequency. While most average Joes don’t give much thought to this component of the conglomerate, Google’s advertising suite has caught the ire of the Department of Justice. From Reuters:
Microsoft is beating Google at its own game
Sara Morrison is a senior Vox reporter who covers data privacy, antitrust, and Big Tech’s power over us all. Microsoft appears to be on the cusp of being something it hasn’t been in a long time: cutting-edge. It’s a label the company lost a long time ago after a series of small startups grew to become Microsoft’s biggest competitors. Google, for example, started out as a nimble, innovative upstart and eventually bested Microsoft in browsers, email, and mobile operating systems. But now Microsoft might be the nimble, innovative company that bests Google in artificial intelligence. And it’s all thanks to OpenAI.
