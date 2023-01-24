ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

‘Some of the most disturbing acts I've ever seen’: Delco woman charged with abusing, torturing 4 children

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2ekl_0kPx6A4A00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Chester woman is charged with subjecting four children, aged 7 to 13, to two years of torture and sexual abuse in their home.

"These children were put through some of the most disturbing acts I've ever seen," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "We believe that these children were put through hell by this woman."

Anais Munoz, 19, allegedly beat and sexually abused the children between February 2020 and last year, by choking them with cords and "branding" them with a hair-straightening iron.

Stollsteimer said Munoz was an aunt to three of the children. The abuse took place after Munoz moved into the children's home on West Eighth Street in Chester.

"She was living in the house with the family when all of this horrible series of criminal incidents took place," Stollsteimer told KYW Newsradio.

"She made them perform sex acts on her body, and it included doing beatings of the children if they failed to perform or otherwise weren't willing to participate."

Munoz beat the children with a variety of items including a hammer and hangers, authorities said.

The abuse allegedly happened while the children's parents were sleeping, and Stollsteimer said Munoz threatened the children with more torture if they told their mother about the abuse.

Munoz also allegedly took the children to the streets of Chester to buy drugs, Stollsteimer said.

"They were brought out by her at nighttime to either purchase drugs directly or to be with her and accompany her as she did that,” said Stollsteimer.

Chester Police began an investigation when the children eventually spoke up about the abuse, Stollsteimer said.

"They are the heroes here," he said. "They stood up for themselves and finally broke this cycle of violence by coming forward."

Munoz was arrested in Passaic County, New Jersey on 200 charges including felony child endangerment and aggravated indecent assault.

She is expected to be extradited to Delaware County on Wednesday.

Comments / 67

Bernice Richardson
3d ago

How come the parents didn't notice any bruises or scars on the kids or a change of behavior. It's hard to believe they diddidn't. woman deserves life in prison. Those poor kids will be suffering traumatic distress and the ability to trust .I hope they get the best care they can ,in order to live a life they should as kids.

Reply(12)
23
arnetta archer
3d ago

Jack, how do I am so glad you got this girl off the streets and away from these babies. Praying now that they can go on living a normal life with the help from the assistance that you guys can provide for them. I know how hard you go for these babies. This is so sad jail time restitution Max.

Reply
12
Mary Wharton
3d ago

God Bless these children. This person I cannot even call her a woman needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law!!! These children will suffer for a long time. BTW where were their parents? They didn’t notice the bruises, burns and GOD know what else these children had on their bodies?

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police

A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say. Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.
WEST READING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family charged with dealing drugs, neglecting animals

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman charged after almost choking out victim in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been charged after almost choking out and threatening to kill someone in Manheim Township according to police. Police say the incident happened around midnight Jan. 16 when Desire Buch, 22, was confronted by the victim after being seen having intimate relations with the victim's friend.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Man KO'd Cop And Stole His TASER, Jury Finds

A Berks County man was convicted of wrestling away a police officer's TASER device and then knocking him unconscious, authorities say. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown, was found guilty of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day trial, said District Attorney John T. Adams in a statement Friday, January 27.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Kennel Owner Neglected Dog, Jury Finds

The proprietor of a Chester County pet kennel neglected a dog in her care, resulting in his death, a jury has found. Denise Durfor, owner of Pleasant Pet Resort in East Nottingham Township, was convicted of animal neglect, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced Friday, Jan. 27. The charges...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Parents Charged In Toddler's OD Death: Reports

Two parents whose toddler son died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem last summer now face criminal charges, reports LehighValleyLive.com. Nicole Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Brewster, 25, of New York, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment, accor…
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for young man grabbing student on school bus in Chester County

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Coatesville are investigating an incident on a school bus Thursday morning. They say a young man came onto the bus around 6:45 a.m., sat down next to a student and put his hand under her leg.Police say the student stayed on the bus for about five minutes before telling the driver he wanted to get off.Authorities say the bus driver alerted police immediately after the young man asked to get off the bus. They also say the driver believed the person was a student.Coatesville City police and Coatesville Area School District police are trying to find more surveillance footage of the area but released two images in the hope the public can help identify the young man.If you have any information, contact police.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
LEVITTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police

A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy