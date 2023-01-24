ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Judge upholds state’s decision to decertify officer who had sex with teen

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PiM0_0kPx5v9A00

An Iowa police officer who resigned because of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl has lost his bid to regain his certification as a law enforcement officer. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

An Iowa police officer who resigned because of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl has lost his bid to regain his certification as a law enforcement officer.

Jacob Smith, 32, who worked as a police officer for the cities of Sumner and Carroll, filed a court petition last year seeking judicial review of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council’s decision to strip him of his law enforcement certification.

Smith argued his termination was not for good cause and so his subsequent decertification was unwarranted. District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin rejected that argument, ruling last week that that the evidence supported the council’s decision.

Smith first began working as a law enforcement officer when he was hired by the City of Sumner in January 2014. He remained employed there until May 4, 2015, when he was fired for actions unbecoming of a police officer.

The firing was tied to a video, posted to social media, that indicated Smith was drinking in the company of underage individuals while at a friend’s home. It was also alleged that he had sent inappropriate private messages on Facebook to a 16-year-old girl, according to a report by the Carroll Times Herald .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In September 2015, the City of Carroll hired Smith as a police officer. He remained there until July 2017, when he resigned amid allegations that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year- old girl he had met while on duty.

After the Times Herald published an article about Smith, he filed a libel lawsuit against the newspaper and reporter Jared Strong, who now works for the Iowa Capital Dispatch. District Judge Thomas Bice dismissed the case , ruling that the newspaper article was “accurate and true, and the underlying facts undisputed.”

In October 2021, the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy initiated steps to decertify Smith. A hearing was held in December 2021, and in January 2022, an administrative law judge proposed that Smith’s certification be revoked. On June 2, 2022, Diane Venenga of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council affirmed the judge’s decision.

In appealing that decision to district court, Smith’s attorney argued “the age of consent in Iowa is 16 years of age,” and there was “no cap on how much older one can be when having sexual relations with a 16- or 17-year-old.”

In ruling against Smith, Judge Seidlin noted that Smith met the 17-year-old girl while interacting with her in his professional capacity as a police officer, then began an intimate relationship with her, with the girl moving in with Smith during her senior year of high school.

“Interestingly, the council found these facts from civil litigation previously before the Iowa District Court where Smith claimed libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false light invasion of privacy against a reporter for writing an article about his resignation and relationship,” Seidlin stated in his ruling.

Smith’s conduct, Seidlin added, “has been publicly associated with the department, as evidenced in the news article. Such implications can sow doubt in the minds of Carroll citizens.”

In his ruling, Seidlin also stated that the Carroll Police Department’s code of conduct requires officers to conduct their professional and private life in such a manner as to reflect credit on the department. Smith himself, Seidlin noted, had conceded in a deposition tied to the libel case that his relationship with the teenager “looks like s—” and “wasn’t right.”

The judge found the evidence in the case “fully supports the council’s application of the law to the facts in finding Smith’s conduct to be sufficient grounds for discretionary discharge.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Judge upholds state’s decision to decertify officer who had sex with teen appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office

A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that would give the attorney general the right to prosecute criminal cases without a referral from a county attorney, is contained in a draft bill that has […] The post Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children

As the third week of the Iowa legislative session winds down, it seems that the urgency of the past few sessions to address mental health care in Iowa has faded. Many policymakers seem to feel that much work has been done in this space, and they are ready to move on to other priorities. In […] The post Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Senate panel approves $1 million cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases

As the Iowa Legislature considers tort reform, lawmakers argued over whether state law should respond to individual circumstances or statewide trends when it comes to medical malpractice lawsuits. The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended passage Wednesday of Senate Study Bill 1063 on a 11-7 vote, just hours after a subcommittee recommended advancing the legislation. The bill […] The post Iowa Senate panel approves $1 million cap on noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by Democratic governors, will be part of what’s called the Lead Service […] The post White House launches new push to help states remove lead pipes that carry drinking water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

National Dems ready to OK new 2024 primary voting calendar, despite uncertainty in two states

WASHINGTON — The full Democratic National Committee is set to vote in just days about a decision to ratify a new lineup of five states that would lead the nation in primary voting for Democratic presidential candidates in 2024. But approval of the new calendar at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 4 in Philadelphia won’t […] The post National Dems ready to OK new 2024 primary voting calendar, despite uncertainty in two states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership

The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee will choose from three politically seasoned candidates Saturday to serve as the next party chair. The winner of Saturday’s election will replace current party chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn, who is stepping down.  The party’s new leader will navigate significant obstacles including the preservation – or not – of […] The post Iowa Democrats to choose new leadership appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms

Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s three public universities to submit reports to […] The post What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law

After years of debate and a decisive election with school choice at center stage, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her private school scholarship program into law Tuesday. Students and staff of Iowa private schools gathered around the lectern in the Capitol rotunda as Reynolds and supporters celebrated passing the legislation, which cleared the Senate less than […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates

WASHINGTON — New Hampshire and Georgia will have a bit longer to implement key changes to when and how they hold Democratic presidential primaries, under an extension a Democratic National Committee panel approved Wednesday. Election officials will have until June 3 to move New Hampshire’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary to Feb. 13 and Georgia’s to […] The post National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Tenure ban doesn’t advance, but GOP ‘paying attention’ to campus free speech

Legislation banning tenure at Iowa’s public universities is unlikely to move forward, but a Republican lawmaker said he hopes the institutions know legislators are “paying attention” to problems like freedom of speech on Iowa college campuses. “I’m tired, and a lot of legislators are tired playing Whack-a-Mole with some of the issues that are going […] The post Tenure ban doesn’t advance, but GOP ‘paying attention’ to campus free speech appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods

Legislation to stop Iowans from using SNAP benefits to buy products like fresh meat, butter, sliced cheese and bagged salads advanced Thursday despite controversy that made national news this week. After hearing Iowans’ concerns at a meeting Thursday, members of the House Health and Human Services subcommittee said they planned to amend the proposal to […] The post Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s latest test for democracy: Fighting for the Iowa caucuses

The greatest moments in our nation’s history do not happen on a schedule or timeline. They often arise in obscure places utterly unaware of the true consequences of the event. Take, for example,  an unknown hill outside of Boston called Bunker. That almost unintended battle was the first step to the United States becoming a […] The post Iowa’s latest test for democracy: Fighting for the Iowa caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%

An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out of a Senate subcommittee Tuesday. Similar legislation […] The post Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25% appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmakers try again to restrict cellphones in vehicles

A bill that would dramatically expand the prohibitions against using a cellphone and other electronic devices while driving was advanced unanimously by an Iowa Senate subcommittee Monday. Under current law, drivers are barred from sending and viewing electronic messages while their vehicles are in motion but are allowed to use phones for navigation. The new […] The post Lawmakers try again to restrict cellphones in vehicles appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID still slowing in Iowa as subvariant looms

The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa continues to decline but at a lesser rate, according to state data. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 1,566 new confirmed cases in the past week among those who were not previously infected. That is about a 7% decrease from a week […] The post COVID still slowing in Iowa as subvariant looms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Private school scholarship program heads to governor’s desk

Gov. Kim Reynolds made private school scholarships her top priority for the 2023 legislative session. That goal was reached Tuesday, when lawmakers sent the bill to her desk. Reynolds praised the House and Senate passing the bill, saying she planned to sign it later on Tuesday. “For the first time, we will fund students instead […] The post Private school scholarship program heads to governor’s desk appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmakers might loosen reporting requirements for electrical utilities with coal plants

Two bills under consideration by the Iowa Senate would either lessen or strengthen the reporting requirements of electrical utilities with coal plants, but lawmakers have so far favored loosening the regulations. One bill that would reduce reporting requirements has received preliminary approval by a Senate subcommittee. Another bill that would require more robust reporting — […] The post Lawmakers might loosen reporting requirements for electrical utilities with coal plants appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court weighs transgender issue and civil rights protection

The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving the state’s ability to deny Medicaid funding for transgender surgery. Wednesday’s hearing stems from the state’s appeal of a 2021 district court ruling that found legislation amending the Iowa Civil Rights Act violated the Iowa Constitution. That legislation had attempted to strip away protections […] The post Iowa Supreme Court weighs transgender issue and civil rights protection appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy