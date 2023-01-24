1 critically injured in North Lauderdale shooting; police searching for gunman

Police search for a suspect after a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road in North Lauderdale on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

One person was taken to a local hospital by air rescue Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in North Lauderdale, according to officials.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. near Bailey Road and North State Road 7, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still searching for the gunman, and the victim was in critical condition, Carey Codd, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said in an email.

The injured person had multiple gunshot wounds, said Van Schoen, a spokesperson for Tamarac Fire Rescue.

The injured person was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, said North Lauderdale City Manager Mike Sargis.

Robbery and Crime Scene units were investigating and determining how many people were involved, the Sheriff’s Office said.

City officials urged people to avoid the area of Bailey Road from 81st Street to U.S. 441 and State Road 7 and the area of 441 from West McNab Road to Prospect Road.