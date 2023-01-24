ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue that originally started in Baltimore.

The incident started in the city when a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Jan.16, in the 2400 block of Francis Street.

The vehicle was spotted at W. Franklin and N. Payson Streets.

When police approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled into Baltimore County and onto I-695 at a high rate of speed. Baltimore Police ground units did not pursue, but the Baltimore City Helicopter Unit continued to follow.

Police say while continuing to escape, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Belair Road.

The suspect then returned to the original wanted vehicle and sped away.

At the intersection of Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard, the suspect jumped out of the car and carjacked another driver.

Still attempting to elude police, the suspect continued in the new carjacked vehicle only to jump out and run into a wooded area in Towson.

Police say the suspect was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As a result, he was pronounced dead.

