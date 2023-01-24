ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Baby bassinets with alarms and locks offered as safe new way of surrendering a child in Kansas

By Rachel Mipro
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7haY_0kPx5Kvd00

Ottawa resident Angie Malik advocates for the legalization of baby boxes during a Monday committee meeting. (Screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers are debating the best way to implement baby drop-off boxes in an attempt destigmatize and create safer practices for child relinquishment.

Proposed legislation would allow Kansans to safely surrender custody of their infants by leaving them in bassinets equipped with locks, temperature control and alarm systems. House Bill 2024 , discussed Monday in the House Child Welfare and Foster Care Committee, would amend Kansas’ newborn infant protection act .  Under the act, anyone who has legal custody of an infant 60 days old or younger and has not physically harmed the infant can give physical custody of the infant to any on-duty employees at certain locations.

The locations include police stations, sheriff’s offices, law enforcement centers, city or county health departments, fire stations or any county health department without criminal or civil liability.

HB2024 would legalize safe “infant refuge bassinets” for baby drop-offs. Facilities that are designated for infant drop-offs would need to have a bassinet in a visible location.

The bassinet would have to be temperature-controlled, with an automatic lock on the outside and an alarm system. Facilities with installed bassinets would have to test out the bassinet alarm system once a week and visually check the bassinet twice per day.

People who drop off infants to these bassinets would be immune to criminal and civil liabilities. Lawmakers said the legislation would help protect young children from abandonment-related injury or death, creating safe new alternatives for relinquishing custody.

Angie Malik, an Ottawa resident testifying to lawmakers in support of the bill, said similar drop-off baby boxes were already implemented in eight states, with six more states passing legislation to install the boxes. Malik said the legislation would help people who were frightened to do in-person infant drop-offs, and would help promote safe anonymous infant relinquishments.

“Many women in crisis want and need anonymity when surrendering their newborn, either because of fear of being recognized, the stigma associated with surrendering their baby or fear of prosecution due to the lack of understanding the safe haven law,” Malik said. “The baby box is tangible, the safe haven law is not. By having a baby box in communities, you are providing an opportunity to further educate, bring awareness about the law and provide more options for parents in crisis.”

Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, questioned the need for the bassinets. He asked if baby abandonment occurred frequently in the state.

“I vaguely heard of this concept. I can see some merit to it,” Waggoner said. “But how often do you have actual just child abandonment where somebody just leaves a kid wrapped in swaddling clothes at a laundromat or someplace. How many times in Kansas in a year?”

Malik said she didn’t have numbers for infant abandonment, and that part of the problem was that it’s difficult to document infant abandonment. Implementing the bassinets, she said, would help reduce unsafe abandonment practices.

McPherson Fire Chief T.J. Wyssmann testified in support of the bill, recounting a 2008 case in his city where law enforcement officials were called to go search for a discarded infant. The baby was found abandoned in a dumpster right before trash collection.

Wyssmann said installing the bassinets would prevent similar situations from happening, and also would help with some of the issues of face-to-face baby surrendering, giving the relinquishing person more ease of mind and control over the situation.

“Thinking about the people in this situation and the crisis that they’re facing, whatever it may be, we’re asking them to go hand that baby over to a first responder and endure the crippling embarrassment, the stigma with that, the shame and the unknown, because they don’t know if it’s illegal, what they’re doing or not,” Wyssmann said. “We’re putting them in an unrealistic situation.”

The post Baby bassinets with alarms and locks offered as safe new way of surrendering a child in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs

TOPEKA — Lawmakers and education officials sparred for more than two hours Wednesday over a proposal to expand a private school tax credit originally billed as a way to serve low-income Kansas students. Education officials and Democrats criticized House Bill 2048 during a tense, jampacked House K-12 Education Budget Committee hearing. Critics said the legislation would […] The post ‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
EL DORADO, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

After past poison pill bills, Kansas Senate considers wind energy compromise

After a bevy of legislation seemingly meant to bring wind energy development to a halt, Kansas senators are considering a bill that could appease rural neighbors annoyed by turbines.  For years, the plains of Kansas has been among the largest sources of wind energy in the United States. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have lauded […] The post After past poison pill bills, Kansas Senate considers wind energy compromise appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Salt treats icy roads but poisons the land — What Kansas is doing about it

And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and bridges. It adds so much sodium to drinking water in some places that it can affect people’s health. And in some places, toxic salt levels kill or harm plants, animals and crops.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy