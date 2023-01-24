North Carolina Dog Laws: Rabies, Dog Bites, Abandonment and Cruelty
What are the dog laws in North Carolina? Does North Carolina have dog laws? If you live in this state, you might be wondering what the law says about issues like rabies vaccination , dog bites , dog abandonment , or dog cruelty . Read on for more information about dog laws in North Carolina.
Rabies Vaccination LawsNorth Carolina General Statute 130A-185 requires any owner of a dog, cat or ferret must have their animal vaccinated by four (4) months of age . After this point, the animal should remain vaccinated. The owner should keep the rabies certificate as proof of vaccination. Only USDA-licensed vaccines are recognizable. Rabies vaccines not issued by vets, vet techs, or licensed vaccinators will not be valid. Some stores sell rabies vaccines over the counter. In the event of a bite, animals who have received these vaccines from their owners will be considered unvaccinated . Some states allow exemptions for rabies vaccines. North Carolina does not allow exemptions, medical or otherwise, for rabies vaccines. An unvaccinated animal who bites is subject to euthanasia. When a dog bites a person in the state of North Carolina, the law says that the dog must remain in quarantine for 10 days. The public health officer determines whether the dog may remain in quarantine in its home or at a kennel. Dog owners are liable for their pet’s damages. Assuming the dog shows no signs of rabies after 10 days, the quarantine will end. If placed in a kennel, they will return to their owner. If the dog shows symptoms of rabies, euthanasia will be considered .
Dog Bite LawsThere are some circumstances in which dog owners are not liable in the event of a bite. This is typically four scenarios. This includes: A dog’s use by a law enforcement officer to carry out the law enforcement officer’s official duties . For example:
- A bite by a K-9 unit.
- A dog’s use within a lawful hunt; (this applies to attacks on animals, not humans.)
- A injury sustained by a domestic animal within bounds. This is while the dog was working as a hunting dog, herding dog, or predator control dog on the property of its owner.
- An injury sustained by a person who was committing a willful trespass, tormenting, abusing, or assaulting the dog, or was committing or attempting to commit a crime .
Dog Abandonment LawsAnimal abandonment is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor in North Carolina. This is typically considered letting an animal loose. Yet, there is little specific legislation about animal abandonment in NC. An animal not provided shelter but kept on one’s property is not considered abandoned. In cases of abandonment, the animal ceases to be the property of their previous owners. Yet, costs of care, vet bills, and so on seem to be determined on a case by case basis. The operator of a shelter in which the animal is held may sue the owner for costs of care.
Animal Cruelty LawsIn cases of animal cruelty or neglect, each offense will carry a charge. Animal cruelty is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. Animal cruelty can sometimes carry heavier charges with severity. Killing an animal is considered a felony. But, malicious intent applies here. For example, an accidental death of a dog that wasn’t reasonably preventable would not be a felony. Repeated offenders will not receive heavier charges. This is the subject of criticism from animal rights advocates. Many point out that, for those who only received fines or lighter charges, there is little to dissuade them from offending again . Dogfighting is also considered a felony in North Carolina. This includes promoting or engaging in a dogfight. Being a spectator at a dogfight is also a felony. Dogfighting carries heavier charges than most animal cruelty in NC. Veterinarians are encouraged to report animal cruelty. There is no punishment for veterinarians who fail to report cruelty. But, veterinarians who do are considered immune. Restraining a dog improperly is also a Class 1 Misdemeanor. § 14-362.3. States that “a person who maliciously restrains a dog using a chain or wire grossly in excess of the size necessary to restrain the dog safely is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor .”
Tethering LawsThere are no laws banning tethering altogether. However , many cities do enforce restrictions on tethering. For example, Raleigh, NC., has restricted tethering to a short time span. A dog may not be tethered for more than three hours within a 24-hour period. This does not include, for example, a 3 hour walk on a leash. For the purposes of the ordinance, it means a dog attached to a fixed point. This is a point of criticism for many. North Carolina is subject to severe weather such as hurricanes. There is no state law barring dogs from being tethered in severe weather. This leaves frequently tethered dogs subject to the discretion of their owners.
How North Carolina Dog Laws Rank Among Other StatesUnfortunately, North Carolina shows a lot of room for improvement when it comes to animal welfare . The state came in at number 42 when ranked among the 50 states for animal welfare laws. The Animal Legal Defense placed this state at its “bottom tier” for animal laws. While things may look good initially — heavy punishment for dogfighting, for example — many of NC’s laws are poorly defined . Animal abandonment, for example, does not include an animal kept on one’s property but deprived of adequate shelter . Many of these laws include lots of “wiggle room” for animals to be poorly treated. Additionally, there are not heavier sentences for repeated offenses of animal abuse. However , many of the concerning animal laws in NC do not apply to dogs. They mainly apply to livestock, so dog owners need not worry about ag-gag laws.
The post North Carolina Dog Laws: Rabies, Dog Bites, Abandonment and Cruelty appeared first on DogTime .
Comments / 0