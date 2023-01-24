North Carolina Dog Laws: Rabies, Dog Bites, Abandonment and Cruelty

An 8-year-old Michigan girl is being commended for her quick thinking that led to her helping save her 79-year-old great-grandmother nearly two weeks ago. Mariah said her great-grandmother Patricia Lynch had picked her up from school and headed to drop her off at her West Bloomfield home on Jan. 11, something she'd done before. After they pulled up to the driveway of Mariah's home, Lynch got out of the car, a blue Chevy Equinox, while Mariah was still inside. Suddenly, things took a turn.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO