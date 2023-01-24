Mr. John Pope

Mr. John Pope , age 52, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Mr. Pope was born June 16, 1970 in Rome, Georgia, son of Bobby Pope and the late Elizabeth Cagle Pope. He was a 15-year employee of Sheboygan Paint Company.

He was an avid sports fan that loved all Duke University sports. He enjoyed rodeos, a nice round of golf or just relaxing while kayaking.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Pope was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Lee Ann Pope; ex-wife, Jamie Pope; and nephew, Mason Burns.

He is survived by a daughter, Samantha Pope Boatner and her husband, Toney; son, Lane Pope; father, Bobby Pope; sister, Missy Burns and her husband, Jeff; brothers, Ken Pope and his wife, Lori, Kevin Pope and his wife, Denise, and Timothy Pope and his wife, Brandy; grandchildren, Anzlei Carter, Hunter Boatner, Emmie Boatner, and Weston Pope; brother in law, Ricky Garrett; sisters in law, Renonda Wills and Lisa Garrett; nieces and nephews, Matt Burns (Ericka), Kayla Burns, Haley Morgan (Zach), Austin Pope, Megan Pope, Hayden Pope, Trent Pope, Tristan Pope; several great nieces, great nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles also survive.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Purser officiating. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Lane Pope, Tim Pope, Ken Pope, Kevin Pope, LD Cagle, and Toney Boatner. Honorary pallbearers will include Matt Burns, Tristan Pope, Austin Pope, Hayden Pope, Hunter Boatner, and Zach Morgan.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Smith & Miller Funeral Home.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. John Pope.









