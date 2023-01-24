ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austincc.edu

ACC launches new enrollment strategies

ACC continues its work to transform how it serves students and the community. The college is working with Swim Digital Group to help build strategies to increase recruitment, enrollment, and how it engages with current and new students. As part of the process, the college created multiple strike teams made...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Earning As: January 2023

This regular feature recognizes the achievements, activities, and accolades of Austin Community College District (ACC) faculty and staff. To submit news or suggestions, see the contact information below. Dr. Laura Marmolejo, ACC associate dean of Manufacturing, has been named a 2022 Friend of Manufacturing Award recipient by the Austin Regional...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Fall 2022 Riverbats Excellence Award Recipients

The Riverbats Employee Bravo Awards program recognizes employees whose actions reflect exemplary customer service as demonstrated by excellent communication, collaboration, or responsiveness in support of the mission, vision, and values of ACC. Riverbats Employee Bravo Award Program winners are eligible for the Riverbats Excellence Award given during the fall and...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Make It Center January 2023 update

With construction on the Make It Center (MIC) at ACC Highland Campus substantially complete and furniture, fixtures, and equipment being installed in the space, the MIC team is aiming for a soft launch in March 2023 and a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony later in the spring. View photos of the Center’s progress below.
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

ACC awarded Department of Education grant to support stop-outs

Disruptions caused by the pandemic remain an obstacle for students across the nation. At Austin Community College District (ACC), students who want to complete their degree are now eligible for new support. The college was awarded a new Department of Education (ED) grant to help students who stopped out after 2020 return to the college to complete their degree.
austincc.edu

Vote now! ACC’s Nicole Bell nominated for DEI award

ACC’s interim manager of Staff Professional Development and Evaluations, Nicole Bell, has been nominated for a DivInc Champions of Change Award. Bell is among six Austinites recognized with a People’s Choice Award nomination for their community engagement and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work. Nominees were chosen by a selection committee comprised of diverse and distinguished leaders and advocates in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Slideshow: ACCDPD officers, local agencies train for active attack scenario

The safety and security of students, employees, and the community remain the top concern for Austin Community College District (ACC). In advance of the spring 2023 semester, the ACC District Police Department (ACCDPD) hosted a Critical Incident Response Active Attack scenario at the Round Rock Campus. In preparation for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy