GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The annual Fierce Awards, presented by Scorpio, showcases women in our community who are influencers, leaders, and game-changers dedicated to improving Greater Gainesville. After a lengthy decision process from our judges, the Fierce Class of 2023 has been announced. We are thrilled to be recognizing a group full of inspiring and fierce women! These women have positively changed the landscape of our community here in Greater Gainesville, whether they work in corporate, nonprofit, governmental, or entrepreneurial sectors of our region. Their abilities to inspire and ignite change in their respective arenas are accomplishments worth celebrating!

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO