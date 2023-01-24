Read full article on original website
Buchholz High science teacher is Alachua County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karen Kearney says she wanted to teach for as long as she can remember, but her family encouraged her to pursue another career. So she did at first, working as a chiropractor. But fortunately for her past, present, and future students, the desire to teach was just too strong.
Guide to Greater Gainesville Announces the 2023 Fierce Award Winners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The annual Fierce Awards, presented by Scorpio, showcases women in our community who are influencers, leaders, and game-changers dedicated to improving Greater Gainesville. After a lengthy decision process from our judges, the Fierce Class of 2023 has been announced. We are thrilled to be recognizing a group full of inspiring and fierce women! These women have positively changed the landscape of our community here in Greater Gainesville, whether they work in corporate, nonprofit, governmental, or entrepreneurial sectors of our region. Their abilities to inspire and ignite change in their respective arenas are accomplishments worth celebrating!
Gainesville City Commission votes down Book’s proposal to repeal 90% raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the Gainesville City Commission Regular Meeting on January 19, the commission discussed Commissioner Ed Book’s proposal to repeal the ordinance passed on December 15, 2022, that will nearly double their salaries in January 2024. Under the current ordinance, commissioners’ salaries will be tied to...
Alachua County Historical Commission Vacancies
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Historical Commission has two Citizen at Large vacancies. County residents with a knowledge of local history are encouraged to apply, and appointments will be made by the County Commission. The application deadline is February 12, 2023. An in-person quorum is required for...
Gainesville certified as an official Bee City USA®, to promote pollinator conservation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bee City USA has designated the City of Gainesville as an official Bee City USA®, and a new committee is scheduled to meet for the first time next month to help promote pollinator conservation in the community. Gainesville joins cities and campuses across the country united to improve landscapes for pollinators at a time when bee populations remain threatened by disease, habitat loss, climate change, and other factors.
Gainesville man arrested in Georgia and charged with stealing UF basketball player’s SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Martravious Jaquez Smith, 24, was arrested in Georgia after allegedly stealing UF basketball player Colin Castleton’s car in early December. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on January 20. Castleton reported on December 5 that his 2017 Dodge Durango was missing from its...
Buchholz Players present Antigone starting February 9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antigone is a drama that both borrows and changes many elements of ancient Greek Tragedy. It explores themes of authority and justice, femininity, and sibling rivalry. The theme of following a higher moral law and the dictates of conscience vs. obedience to authority is at the heart of Antigone.
Local musicians share their talents with the community
GAINESVILLE, Fla – Ron Blake and Brad the Jukebox duo, two local music celebrities in Gainesville, share their talents with the community. Ron Blake is a former Math teacher in Alachua County Schools for 30 years who started as a teacher in Sparr, FL. Brad is a former actor at the Gainesville Community Playhouse.
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
Seven people displaced in Holly Heights fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At about 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, along with a unit from Gainesville Fire Rescue, were called to a fire in a two-story apartment building in Holly Heights. The crews were able to evacuate the building with nobody being injured. The fire was quickly extinguished and was confined to the apartment of origin.
Sergeant Chad Howell selected as Alachua Police Department Officer of the Year
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Tuesday night, January 24, 2023, Criminal Investigations Division Supervisor Sergeant Chad Howell was recognized as the 2022 Officer of the Year at the Alachua Chamber of Commerce Banquet. Sergeant Howell was presented his trophy by the Alachua Chamber of Commerce President Mitch Glaeser. Sgt. Howell...
Road and Traffic Impacts for January 27-February 3, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for January 27-February 3, 2023. Clark Butler Blvd. and SW 43rd St.: Roadway reconstruction work on Clark Butler Boulevard from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 43rd Street, and roadway reconstruction work on Southwest 43rd Street from Clark Butler Blvd to Southwest 24th Avenue will be performed under a complete roadway closure. This closure will remain in place from Feb. 1, through July 31, 2023.
Newberry High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Dennis L. Hale, 16, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor yesterday after the School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Newberry High School reportedly found a stolen firearm in his backpack. According...
Lake City man arrested for burglary and property damage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karim Hadi Paxton, 56, was arrested last night and charged with burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking a window at Royal Village Apartments. He reportedly told an officer that he has been in the area for about a week. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded...
13-year-old bicyclist’s injuries life-threatening after collision on NW 13th Street
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Last night at about 7:35 p.m., a 13-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car on NW 13th Street and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert with life-threatening injuries. According to Gainesville Police Department, the bicyclist was riding west on NW 44th Avenue and was...
Happy 100th birthday, Sallie Mae Hollis!
Alachua Chronicle wishes a very happy 100th birthday to Sallie Mae Hollis, a veteran and business owner!. Name updated at 5:15 p.m. in response to a message from the person who originally notified us of the milestone birthday.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Quion Antonio Lindsey, 30, was arrested last night and charged with MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly reached for his hip while interacting with officers after a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic...
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
