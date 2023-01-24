Mr. Alvin Lee Hopkins

Mr. Alvin Lee Hopkins, age 80, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023.

Alvin was born July 21, 1942, in Cedartown, son of the late Emmett Hopkins and Annie Welchel Hopkins.

Alvin proudly served our country in the United States Army, having earned a Bronze Star. He was a faithful deacon at Mt. Home Baptist Church.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports. Alvin was a jokester and a family man. His family always knew of his great love for them.

In addition to his parents. Alvin was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Hopkins Bragg; son, Donnie Lee Hopkins and brothers, Bunn Hopkins, Bobby Hopkins, and John “Tinker” Hopkins.

Alvin is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Glenda Hopkins; son, Randy Hopkins; Grandsons, Brandon Hopkins and his wife, Nicole, and Austyn Hopkins and his fiancé, Kayla Weiss; and great grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, Macey, Abby, Ella, and Paisley Hopkins. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers, Ray Hopkins and his wife, Sara, James Hopkins and his wife, Barbara, and Ronnie Hopkins and his wife, Angi; and sisters, Diane Harrell, Wynette White, Barbara Ann and her husband, Jimmy, and Joyce McLarty and her husband, David.

Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Hopkins will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Dennis Harrell and Pastor Anthony Trawick officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Ray Hopkins speaking. Full Military rights will be provided by The American Legion Brown-Wright Post 12.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Smith & Miller Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Brandon Hopkins, Austyn Hopkins, Jake Rosser, Chris Yarbrough, Stephen Yarbrough, and Dalton Eason. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Ricky Folsom.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Alvin Lee Hopkins.









