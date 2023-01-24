Mr. Stanley Gene Jones

Mr. Stanley Gene Jones , age 55, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

He was born on March 25, 1967 in Rome. He was the son of the late Bobby Gene and Carolyn Williams Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Madison Jones; son, Seth Jones; sister, Lanette Roberson (Danny); brother, Vernon Jones; and aunt, Glenda Jones.

The funeral service for Mr. Stanley Gene Jones will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Snapp and Rev. Joey Davidson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Eastview Cemetery, in Rome, Georgia.

The family of Mr. Jones will receive family and friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Justin Smith, Ryan Smith, Dayln Roberson, Michael Jones, Toby Jones, and Patrick Jones.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Son Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Stanley Gene Jones.









