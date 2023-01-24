Read full article on original website
Elemis Receives B Corp Certification
Elemis has announced it has received B Corp certification. The premium British skin care brand, which is sold in 103 countries, will "use their global voice to elevate B Corp awareness around the world to build a better tomorrow." Elemis received 93 points—above the required 80 point score set in...
School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients
School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
NYSCC Seeking Presenters for 2023 Suppliers' Day
The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is seeking presenters for its 2023 Suppliers' Day trade show and conference held May 2-3, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Its scientific advisory committee is seeking subject matter experts, industry leaders and influencers to share their...
