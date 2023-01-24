Reports: MLB Investigating Mike Clevinger for Domestic Violence Allegations

The incident reportedly involved the pitcher’s three children and their two respective mothers.

Editors’ note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Major League Baseball is investigating White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger for domestic violence incidents involving his three children and their two mothers, The Athletic ’s Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang and ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez report.

Instances of physical, emotional and verbal abuse have been reported to MLB’s Department of Investigations by Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old daughter. The White Sox, who signed the 32-year-old pitcher in the offseason, were reportedly not aware of the allegations until after he was signed.

“We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding,” Clevinger’s agent, Seth Levinson, said in an initial statement to The Athletic .

Finestead told The Athletic she has been speaking with investigators about the domestic violence incidents since the summer. Among those instances, Finestead said she told investigators Clevinger choked her in June and then slapped her in a hotel room two weeks later. She also said she disclosed that Clevinger threw used chewing tobacco at their child.

She publicly revealed the investigation in an Instagram story Tuesday before speaking with The Athletic, which also included a series of photos of the reported incidents.

“I hope the MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers,” she wrote.

Clevinger played in San Diego last year but signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Chicago in December. Both teams released statements deferring to MLB’s investigation.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the White Sox said, via The Athletic. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

“We are aware of MLB’s investigation and completely support their efforts under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy,” the Padres said in a statement to ESPN. “Due to the ongoing investigative process, we cannot comment any further at this time.”