Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has ‘tightrope’ ankle surgery

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported.

Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

He underwent what’s known as a “tightrope” surgery to provide stability to the injured ankle, per ESPN. His fibula, on the other hand, will heal over time without a procedure.

A Pro Bowler for the first time, Pollard was replaced by Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Tuesday for next month’s Pro Bowl Games.

Pollard ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries this season — all career highs — while splitting time in the Dallas backfield with Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, is set to become a free agent.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: