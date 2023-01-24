Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items.

The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they filed a police report; no details are available yet from police.

Ivy Bang said that she and her parents were asleep when a man broke into their pickup truck around dawn Tuesday, then towed the vehicle away.

"We didn't realize what had happened until we saw the surveillance video and phone alerts my dad gets," she said. "We also had a remote to the garage door that was taken."

Around mid-afternoon, Bang said that video showed the same man -- this time, accompanied by a woman --came back while the family was away, opened the garage door and entered the home through a side door.

"My mom was walking around the neighborhood at the time," she explained. "She had a feeling that they would come back and felt that someone should stay close to the house."

Bang said that when she arrived, her parents saw the thieves enter and exit the home -- apparently paying no attention to being watched by the victims.

"They called police to ask if they could block (thieves) in so that they couldn't get away, but they that it wasn't safe for them to do that," she said.

According to Bang, the thieves took several laptops, cash and other items valued at $10,000.

"They broke our garage door and the door to get in the home," she said. "They took all the keys on our key rack and they also took a (container) where my mom keeps all of our personal information."

Bang said that some of the video recorded a clear image of the male suspect but didn't clearly record any detailed information about the stolen white truck used in the crime.

The family's truck, a black 2008 Honda Ridgeline, was taken from their home on Tudor Road, in the Rockrimmon area north of the Interstate 25/Woodmen Road interchange, Bang said.

"I'm surprised that no one else saw or heard what (the thieves) were doing," she said. "We're kind of worried now because they got away twice and they might come back again."

