Kim Petras Swaps Stilettos for Fluffy Boots in Button-Up Minidress on ‘Seth Meyers’

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Kim Petras meant business for her latest late-night appearance: “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Following her viral guest role in Sam Smith’s performance of “ Unholy ” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Petras appeared on Meyers’ show on Monday night. For the occasion, the musician wore a long-sleeved button-up minidress, dynamically accented with padded shoulders. The slit piece was accessorized with a set of black leather gloves, as well as layered huggie and thick hoop earrings coated in sparkling crystals.

Petras finished her outfit with a set of knee-high black boots, featuring sharp pointed toes and stretchy shafts. Thin stiletto heels completed the style with a slick, height-boosting finish.

While on “Meyers,” Petras discussed her “Unholy” cameo, meeting Madonna and being nominated for her first Grammy — which also created a landmark for LGBTQIA+ representation in music. You can view her full interview on YouTube .

Petras later performed her new single, “Brrr,” during the episode, wearing a sleek all-leather outfit. Her ensemble featured a black trench coat with a cinched buckled belt, paired with the same sparkly earrings she wore in her interview. Completing Petras’ outfit were faux fur-covered white boots, featuring a knee-high silhouette for a whimsical, dramatic finish.

You can view Petras’ full “Brrr” performance on YouTube , below.

Petras’ style is often bold and sleek. The pop singer regularly wears heeled boots and pumps in a wide range of silhouettes and colors, hailing from brands including Prada and Aquazzura. Off-duty, Petras also wears heels, as well as Converse sneakers. The “Hills” singer is also a fashion world mainstay, regularly attending Fashion Week shows for brands including Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Cowan and Moschino, as well as starring in campaigns for Coach, Ugg and Opening Ceremony over the years.

