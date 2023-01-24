ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox-News Corp. Merger Dead as Rupert Murdoch Says Deal “Not Optimal” for Shareholders

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jz2kd_0kPx06Y500

The proposed merger of Fox Corp. and News Corp . is dead, after Rupert Murdoch sent a letter to the boards of the companies withdrawing his proposal to reunite his media empire.

“In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time,” according to a statement from News Corp.’s board. “As a result of this action, the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of News Corp has been dissolved.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Fox released a substantially similar statement Tuesday, with the same “not optimal” language.

Murdoch initiated the merger discussions last October, when he sent a letter to the boards of Fox Corp. and News Corp. asking them to consider a combination of the companies. Both Fox and News Corp. formed special committees to examine a possible deal.

While Murdoch, through his family trust, effectively has control over the two companies, a merger would require a majority of non-Murdoch affiliated shareholders to approve. A handful of major shareholders, including T. Rowe Price and Irenic Capital Management, have since expressed concerns with the deal, particularly around the valuation of any potential deal.

The abandoned merger may stoke speculation about the future of both companies, as other suitors could see the failed deal as an opening for talks.

News Corp. owns The Wall Street Journal , Dow Jones, The New York Post , Australia’s Foxtel pay-TV service and other digital assets, while Fox Corp. owns the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Sports and other assets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

FTX Bankruptcy: Comcast, Fox, CAA, Netflix Listed as Creditors to Crypto Firm

The bankruptcy of crypto firm FTX could lead a bevy of companies with ties to Hollywood out in the cold.  Unsealed court filings released Thursday list the corporate creditors of the Sam Bankman-Fried founded crypto firm, and they include many blue chip companies in the technology and media sectors. More from The Hollywood ReporterPeacock Tops 20M Subs, Quarterly Loss Widens to $978M, Management Sees $3B Peak Loss in 2023Netflix Denies Serious Injury as 'Squid Game' Reality Series Players Compete in Sub-Zero TemperaturesBetty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan Board Netflix's 'American Primeval' Among the creditors are Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, Netflix, Fox Corp., Apple, CAA, and subsidiaries of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
The Hollywood Reporter

Movieguide Awards: Terry Crews to Host, Chrissy Metz to Perform at 2023 Ceremony (Exclusive)

Terry Crews is set to host the 30th annual Movieguide Awards, where Chrissy Metz will give a musical performance. The awards, which honor “the best of family-friendly movies and television programs and spiritually uplifting entertainment,” will be handed out at a Feb. 10 ceremony taking place at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood that will air on UPtv on Feb. 26.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominees Online'To Leslie' Going Back Into Select Theaters Following Andrea Riseborough's Oscar NomOscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Noms, Betting on Awards Show: "They're Encouraging Someone With a Gambling Problem to Slap...
LOS ANGELES, CA
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Spun

Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt

The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Vice Expands in Saudi Arabia Via Deal With Media Giant MBC

The Vice Media Group is expanding its business in Saudi Arabia and has signed a deal to produce content for MBC Group, the Saudi-owned Middle East giant with the largest media operation in the region. Unveiled on Wednesday, the deal — which was first rumored last year (The New York Times said it was potentially worth “at least $50 million” — will see the youth-focused digital media company create bespoke, Arabic-language content across food, music, fashion, the visual arts and video games, alongside providing mentorship and training opportunities. It will be run from Vice’s offices in Riyadh, which first opened in 2021....
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
The Hollywood Reporter

Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92

Margie Duncan, a dancer and actress who stood in for her dear friend Debbie Reynolds in films including The Unsinkable Molly Brown, The Second Time Around and The Singing Nun, has died. She was 92. Duncan died Jan. 3 after a brief illness at her Porter Ranch home in Los Angeles, her family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal Duncan worked with choreographers in the movies to learn Reynolds’ routines, “dancing in” during blocking and rehearsals until the numbers were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hasbro to Lay Off 1,000 Staffers, 15 Percent of Workforce, Amid Cost-Savings Push

Hasbro, the toy and games giant that’s looking to sell its Entertainment One production division, said on Thursday that it was cutting its workforce by 1,000 employees this year, a 15 percent staff reduction companywide. More to come. More from The Hollywood ReporterEntertainment One CEO Darren Throop to Step DownHasbro Wins Proxy Battle Against Activist Investor Alta FoxAmid Proxy Battle, Hasbro Board Says $4B eOne Studio Buy Timing Was "Unfortunate"
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy