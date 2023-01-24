Meagan Good Elevates Velvet Power Suit With Cutout Top & Strappy Sandals for ‘The View’

Meagan Good put a modern twist on a traditional power suit while out in New York City. The actress stopped by “The View” to chat about her Amazon Prime series “Harlem,” working with Whoopi Goldberg on the show and how acting has allowed her to express herself.

For the interview, Good initially arrived in a camel duster coat. Underneath, she wore a velvet suit that included a sharp blazer, coordinating trousers and a white cutout top. The overcoat had sleek lapels, pointy shoulder pads and square pockets. The bottoms had a slight flare on the leg and were held up by a thin belt.

Good simply accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a small square tan handbag. She parted her hair on the side and flipped the ends back away from her face.

For footwear, the entertainer seemingly completed her outfit with a pair of nude sandals. The silhouette peeked out underneath her pants leg and had a round outsole and thin strap across the toe.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces . For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

PHOTOS: Discover Meagan Good’s red carpet style transformation in the gallery .