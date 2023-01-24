ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh Sparkles in Sequins & Velvet Pumps at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Michelle Yeoh brought movie-star glamour to Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While arriving to the show on Tuesday — the same day she was announced as the nominee for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars, the first Asian woman in history to do so — Yeoh posed with her husband Jean Todt in a gleaming navy blazer. Coated in sequins, the “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” star’s Armani Privé piece included thin blue and pink stripes with pointed lapels and long sleeves.

Paired with chic navy satin trousers, Yeoh accessorized with a red leather tortoiseshell-printed clutch and sparkling diamond drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Yeoh gave her outfit a sharp height boost with a pair of black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured smooth velvet uppers with triangular toes, complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set added a slick elevation to her ensemble, ensuring it remained sharp and formal for the high-fashion occasion.

However, this wasn’t Yeoh’s only glamorous Armani Privé moment this year. Earlier in the month, the actress also wore a sequined navy blue gown by the brand to the 2023 Golden Globes , where she picked up her trophy for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli , Dior , Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Michelle Yeoh’s Red Carpet Fashion Evolution Through the Years

