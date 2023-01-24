ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELHBd_0kPwzzvu00

Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees.

Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions , about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, which is its Q2 of fiscal year 2023. Net income declined 12.5%, to $16.4 billion. Analysts on average expected the Redmond, Wash.-based company to post revenue of $52.96 billion and EPS of $2.29, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

The bright spot for Microsoft’s quarter: Its Intelligent Cloud segment generated revenue of $21.51 billion, up 18%. On the EPS beat and the growth in the cloud business, shares of Microsoft were up 4% in after-hours trading.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased 12%, while Windows OEM and devices revenue both decreased 39% and Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue declined 3%. Microsoft’s search and news ad revenue (excluding traffic acquisition costs) increased 10%.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced plans to invest billions over several years in OpenAI — the company that created the buzzy artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT — to “accelerate AI breakthroughs” and “ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world.” Microsoft has committed to investing $10 billion overall in OpenAI, the New York Times reported , following its $1 billion investment in 2019 and another $2 billion in 2021. Under the deal, Microsoft’s Azure serves as OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider.

“The next major wave of computing is being born, as the Microsoft Cloud turns the world’s most advanced AI models into a new computing platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in announcing the quarterly earnings. “We are committed to helping our customers use our platforms and tools to do more with less today and innovate for the future in the new era of AI.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft faces an antitrust lawsuit filed by the FTC in December seeking to block its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard . The agency alleged that acquiring Activision Blizzard would let Microsoft “suppress competitors” in the video-game sector.

Pictured above: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting

UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
Variety

NBCUniversal Projects Peak Losses on Peacock to Hit $3 Billion This Year

Comcast execs had some big Peacock news to preen about Thursday, revealing the NBCUniversal-owned streamer had more than doubled its paid subscribers to 20 million by the end of 2022. Looking ahead, the company will have even more to celebrate, as it expects Peacock to hit peak losses in the current calendar year before shifting to “steadily improve” over time, with hopes it returns NBCU’s media segment to growth. In 2022, NBCU revenue was up 2.6% to $6 billion, mainly driven by Peacock, which doubled revenue to $660 million, and Telemundo’s broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Click here to sign...
Variety

Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62

Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
OREGON STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy