ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Murdochs Withdraw Proposal to Combine News Corp., Fox

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01af1N_0kPwzy3B00

The Murdoch family is tamping down its push to merge the two media conglomerates it controls after some investors seemed lukewarm to the idea.

Rupert Murdoch sent letters to the board of directors of News Corp. and Fox Corp. on Tuesday, informing both groups he had decided to withdraw his recent proposal to recombine the two companies , which his family, controlling shareholders of both, split apart in 2013.

Murdoch, and his son Lachlan, who holds senior executive posts at both companies, ” have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time,” News Corp. said in a statement.

Murdoch in October proposed an exploration of the potential for a merger, which had to be completed by special committees of both corporations. A re-combination of the assets would have paired the Fox broadcast network, Fox News Channel and Fox Sports with the Harper Collins publishing company, the Dow Jones & Co. financial-publishing business and various newspaper holdings around the world. Even so, the entities were smaller than they once were. Fox sold off its cable and studio assets to Walt Disney Co. in 2017 and News Corp. no longer includes such operations as News America Marketing, which it sold to a private-equity firm in 2020.

A handful of noted investors in the companies pushed back against the proposal in the weeks after the Murdochs made their initial push to recombine. Independent Franchise Partners, one of the biggest holders of stock in both companies outside of the Murdoch family, had indicated it felt a breakup of News Corp. assets might generate more value than a recombination. Irenic Capital Management, a holder of News Corp., voting shares, made a similar protest. Arlie Funds Management, a smaller holder of News Corp. shares, said it would not support a merger unless a significant premium were offered for News Corp. stock, and even suggested a sale of real-estate assets.

In a letter to Fox employees, Lachlan Murdoch said the decision to keep the companies separate “does not impact our operations or strategic priorities at Fox,” and suggested the corporation would “remain focused on the strength of our businesses.”

The prospect of a merger of the two entities surfaced as traditional media companies find themselves under pressure to gain new scale and heft as they face competition from tech giants like Amazon, Apple and Netflix that can distribute content digitally and across the globe without the distribution restrictions that shackle linear cable and broadcast outlets. Others have felt a similar push. Shari Redstone decided in 2019 to recombine the former CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., two media companies her father, Sumner Redstone, pulled apart in 2006.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBCUniversal Projects Peak Losses on Peacock to Hit $3 Billion This Year

Comcast execs had some big Peacock news to preen about Thursday, revealing the NBCUniversal-owned streamer had more than doubled its paid subscribers to 20 million by the end of 2022. Looking ahead, the company will have even more to celebrate, as it expects Peacock to hit peak losses in the current calendar year before shifting to “steadily improve” over time, with hopes it returns NBCU’s media segment to growth. In 2022, NBCU revenue was up 2.6% to $6 billion, mainly driven by Peacock, which doubled revenue to $660 million, and Telemundo’s broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Click here to sign...
Variety

Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions in Major Expansion

Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions in a deal that marks a major expansion for the parent company of Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard and other top media brands. Financial details of the deal with Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries were not disclosed. “I am thrilled to expand our partnership with Eldridge and Todd,” said Jay Penske, CEO and Founder of Penske Media. “I have long admired DCP’s portfolio of iconic and prominent live entertainment brands and look forward to growing and evolving DCP’s footprint and legacy for future audiences across all platforms.” Penske Media Eldridge is a newly formed unit of Penske...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

ITV Studios Combines Global Distribution and Entertainment Arms, Led by Ruth Berry

ITV Studios’ head of global distribution Ruth Berry has been promoted to lead both of the company’s global commercial divisions. ITV Studios’ global distribution and global entertainment arms have been brought together under a single leadership and organizational structure, led by Berry, who will work closely with COO David McGraynor. Due to the restructure, Arjan Pomper is stepping down as managing director of global entertainment, ITV Studios said. The rejig will enable ITV Studios “to align more closely with buyers and reflects the evolution of the global market with the growth of the streaming platforms, on-going market consolidation and the...
Variety

IAC’s Dotdash Meredith to Cut 7% of Workforce, Laying Off 274 Employees

Dotdash Meredith, the IAC publishing division whose brands include People, EW, Real Simple and Better Homes & Gardens, is the latest media entity to cut jobs amid a decline in ad spending and looming “economic uncertainty,” CEO Neil Vogel said in a memo to staffers Thursday. Dotdash Meredith was formed in the fall of 2021 by IAC’s acquisition of Meredith in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. In February 2022, the company announced that six titles — EW, InStyle, EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Español — would cease print editions and switch to digital-only publishing. “Like many businesses in our space,...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Nick Davis

Cable television continues to see record cancellations

Cord cutting, the act of cancelling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services, has been on the rise in recent years. According to Statista, Cord cutting has taken its toll on the largest cable TV provider in the United States. Comcast had 22.6 million video subscribers in 2014. Today, that number has reduced to 16.58 million. DirecTV has lost 6.77 million subscribers over the same time period. As more and more people turn to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for their entertainment needs, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has also increased.
Variety

Sylvia Syms, ‘Ice Cold in Alex,’ ‘Victim’ Actor, Dies at 89

British actor Sylvia Syms, best known for her roles in “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” died Friday in London. She was 89. Syms’ family said that she died at Denville Hall, a care home in London for entertainment industry people. “Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed,” Syms’ children, Beatie and Ben Edney, said in a statement. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank...
Variety

‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting

UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy