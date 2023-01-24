ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
FORT LEE, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy