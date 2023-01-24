Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
A Magical Night “Wizardfest” is Coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey
Calling all wizards, witches, and warlocks, a fantastic night of magic and fun is coming to Monmouth County, New Jersey. The House of Independents, in Asbury Park, announced they are hosting "Wizardfest" and you can come for a magical night coming up soon. It's no surprise a night of magic...
NEW Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Comes To Philadelphia
For all of the Disney fans out there, this may be for you! Philadelphia is the land of pop-up bars and restaurants and the latest pop-up that’s making its way into the city is insanely awesome. This isn’t just your average pop-up bar, though. This Alice in Wonderland-themed...
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
Dinosaurs Will Take Over New Jersey In This Family Friendly Show
Are you ready to get up close and personal with dinosaurs?. Yes, dinosaurs, those pre-historic behemoths that ruled the Earth millions of years ago are back, and they're headed to New Jersey. If you're a fan of the Jurrasic Park franchise or the more recent Jurrasic World franchise or you're...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Whoa! This Is Where To Get The Tallest Ice Cream Cone In New Jersey
Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a foot-long sub sandwich and polished off the whole thing. Everyone has at some point right? Keeping that in mind, why can’t we do the exact same thing with dessert? There’s a place in New Jersey that serves up a foot-tall ice cream cone. Come on sport, I know you have it in ya.
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Get Your Philadelphia Eagles Green Pizza on Sunday at Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop
Everybody's going green this weekend including a pizza shop in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). I'm not talking about environmentally friendly green, I'm talking about Philadelphia Eagles green. Fly Eagles Fly. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Eagles are one win away from going to the Super...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live on Saturday
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
Peddler's Village is hosting events and festivals every month in 2023. Here's the lineup
If you’ve found yourself with a free weekend and craving something fun, you may not have to look very far. Peddler’s Village in Lahaska continues its decades-long tradition of hosting a growing number of festivals and seasonal events each year. ...
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Find a Crazy Burger Like the One in ‘The Menu’ Movie Right in Atlantic City, NJ
A crazy cheeseburger featured in the new movie 'The Menu' has everyone talking. Now, you can find one just like it being served in Atlantic City. In the critically acclaimed 'The Menu', Chef Slowick, played by Ralph Fiennes, serves diners a gourmet burger with “No F###ing substitutions!”. If you've...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
