How to watch Whitmer's State of the State address

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of State Address at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and there are a couple different ways you can watch it.

The State of the State Address is an annual speech given by the governor pitching priorities for the coming year.

Whitmer’s address this year will be held before the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate in the Michigan House Chambers, the first time the event's been held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to a Michigan House Democrats press release.

How to watch

For those who didn’t receive an invitation to watch it in person, the event will be broadcast live throughout the state.

People can watch a livestream on the State of the State website, on Facebook and YouTube and people can watch the event on local TV channels, including WKAR, according to the Michigan State of the State website.

What she plans to say

Whitmer will lay out her plans for tackling Michiganders’ challenges during the speech, with proposals addressing costs, making Michigan more competitive and more, the website states.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year," Whitmer said in a press release.

She is also expected to tout plans for tax relief for seniors and low-income working families as well as gun safety measures.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

Comments / 16

Daniel James
3d ago

what and watch her lie some more no thanks

Reply
9
Dottie
3d ago

No thanks, I have better and more important things to do.

Reply(1)
6
Goodbye America
3d ago

I'd rather watch paint dry

Reply(1)
15
Related
wlen.com

State Rep William Bruck Responds To Governor’s State of the State

Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Is Michigan Gov. Whitmer Presidential Material?

Host Saeed Khan chats with guests, attorney Steve Fishman, 910 AM radio host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about 2024 and Whitmer: Trump endorses Matt DePerno for Michigan GOP chair; Meta lets Trump back on; More classified docs at chez Biden… and now, casa Pence as well; Whitmer's state of the state; Ron DeSantis cancels AP African American studies in Florida and Schmuck of the Week.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

‘No Time for Games’ Whitmer Reacts to GOP Response to Address

The day after her fifth State of the State Address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hit the road to pitch her plans to impacted communities. Thursday, she made stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon to highlight her plans to repeal the retirement tax for seniors and expand free post secondary education. These...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate moves 2 Whitmer priorities forward

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is moving forward with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda aimed at getting more money in people’s pockets. Thursday, it approved an expansion to the Working Family Tax Credit, but some senators think this could be opening the state up for fraud. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

From $146.3M to $1.1B, Michigan Legislature approves spending plan

(The Center Square) – The Michigan House and Senate approved a $1.1 billion spending plan that gives $200 million to restore a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula and places $150 million into the business attraction program. What started as a $146.3 million “book closing” supplemental bill was changed by lawmakers to increase spending to about $1.1 billion without committee hearings. Extra added spending includes $150 million for affordable housing,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Buttressed by Democratic majorities, Whitmer lays out vision in State of the State speech

LANSING − Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her vision Wednesday night for how she wants Michigan to look by the time she leaves office: free preschool for all 4-year-olds, gun safety laws on the books, tax cuts for seniors and low-income workers and clear protections for LGBTQ residents. She detailed the policy priorities in her annual State of the State address, the first of her final term. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys.  The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Free testing still available as Michigan COVID numbers drop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID cases in Michigan are down for the fifth consecutive week. According to the CDC, 82 of Michigan’s 83 counties are at a low COVID level. Michigan reported 6,530 cases on Tuesday, the lowest number since April. As the new XBB.1.5 variant emerges and spreads through communities, it is not expected to impact COVID numbers due to its cold-like symptoms.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to charging tolls on Michigan roads

LANSING — Toll roads could be part of a broader plan to reimagine infrastructure funding as electric vehicles become more popular and limit fuel tax revenues, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. Whitmer, who first won election in 2018 on a pledge to "fix the damn roads," said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
