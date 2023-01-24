How to watch Whitmer's State of the State address

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of State Address at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and there are a couple different ways you can watch it.

The State of the State Address is an annual speech given by the governor pitching priorities for the coming year.

Whitmer’s address this year will be held before the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate in the Michigan House Chambers, the first time the event's been held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to a Michigan House Democrats press release.

How to watch

For those who didn’t receive an invitation to watch it in person, the event will be broadcast live throughout the state.

People can watch a livestream on the State of the State website, on Facebook and YouTube and people can watch the event on local TV channels, including WKAR, according to the Michigan State of the State website.

What she plans to say

Whitmer will lay out her plans for tackling Michiganders’ challenges during the speech, with proposals addressing costs, making Michigan more competitive and more, the website states.

"The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year," Whitmer said in a press release.

She is also expected to tout plans for tax relief for seniors and low-income working families as well as gun safety measures.

