Jacques Becker’s Le Trou (screening at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Pacific Film Archive in downtown Berkeley) is, in your humble scribe’s opinion, the greatest prison break film of them all — and it’s not a particularly close contest. Becker (who died shortly before the film was released) based his story on José Giovanni’s semi-autobiographical 1957 novel The Break, and to heighten the verisimilitude he assigned non-actor Jean Keraudy (who’d himself participated in an escape attempt from Paris’s La Santé Prison in 1947, before giving up crime for acting) to preface Le Trou with an attention-getting “breaking the fourth wall” introduction.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO