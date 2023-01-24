ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

23 Pairs of Unreleased Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sneakers Are Heading to Auction

By Dana Givens
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkr83_0kPwxGiz00

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy is getting a new luxury-world honor. This week, Sotheby’s will auction exclusive pairs of Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13s for hip hop’s 50th anniversary, as part of a collaboration with the late rapper’s eponymous memorial foundation.

The special-edition sneakers were originally made in 2017 to commemorate the iconic Brooklyn rapper’s 45th birthday but have remained under tight lock and key—until now. The design pays homage to the both Biggie Smalls legendary rhymes and his personal style. The kicks are anchored by a muted black with red accents throughout. On the tongue, you’ll find a silhouette of the rapper and iconic phrases from his lyrics, including “It was all a dream” and “If you don’t know, now you know”—both from his hit Juicy LP. The shoelaces have the word “dream” inscribed on its aglet. The sock liner, meanwhile, carries through the black and red colorway in a classic flannel pattern. And given that these are Air Jordans, it’s no surprise that the sneakers also reference another GOAT—number 23 himself: “2023” is stitched into the sneakers to commemorate the Jordan Year 2023 celebration.

“We are thrilled that the Jordan Brand and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation have entrusted Sotheby’s with these exclusive pairs of sneakers honoring the legacy of The NOTORIOUS B.I.G. as part of the Jordan Year 2023 celebration,” Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, said in a statement. “The auction marks the only opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to acquire these special limited-edition sneakers that bring together the legacies of the greatest athlete of all time with the greatest rapper ever.”

In another nod to Michael Jordan, the online sale will put up 23 pairs up for grabs between January 23 and February 3. The auction house estimates that each set will fetch between $2,300 and $5,000. Proceeds from the sale will go to the rapper’s namesake foundation, which helps fund educational programs and campaigns to empower inner-city youth. If you’re interested in catching a glimpse of the kicks before they are gone—you can see them on public exhibition at the Sotheby’s New York galleries for the duration of the auction.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter

ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Christopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive Prices

This Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads. Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
Footwear News

Jordan Brand to Celebrate Rap Icon The Notorious B.I.G. by Auctioning 23 Pairs of Exclusive Air Jordan 13s

With hip-hop now in its 50th year, Jordan Brand will celebrate the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. — real name Christopher Wallace — with an auction of rare Air Jordan 13 sneakers. Jordan Brand — the 2022 FNAA Brand of the Year — has teamed up with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 exclusive pairs of the “Christopher Wallace” Air Jordan 13. The shoes will be on public exhibition at the Sotheby’s gallery in New York today through Feb. 3. The unreleased sneakers, according to Jordan Brand, were created in 2017 to celebrate the late rap icon’s 45th birthday and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
HipHopWired

Sotheby’s To Auction 23 Pairs Of Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13’s For Jordan Year 2023 Campaign

The Notorious B.I.G. is connecting with Jordan Brand. To kick off its Jordan Year 2023 campaign, the House that Michael Jordan built and Sotheby’s will be exclusively auctioning 23 pairs of Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13’s. On Monday (Jan. 23), Jordan Brand announced it is collaborating with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 […] The post Sotheby’s To Auction 23 Pairs Of Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13’s For Jordan Year 2023 Campaign appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day

The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
hypebeast.com

Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell

Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos

More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway

The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Is Scheduled To Return On May 13

Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy