Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas And Stephen Stagliano Separate After 11 Years Of Marriage

Well, this is sad news. Page Six reported that former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas and her husband Stephen Stagliano have decided to go their separate ways after 11 years of marriage and two kids together.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple,” DeAnna wrote on Instagram . “We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate.”

DeAnna stated that she and Stephen will “remain loving parents” to their two children. Addison is 8 years old, and Austin is 6 years old. She added that they “will continue to raise them together with love & faith.”

“We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives,” she said.

The announcement of the split generated a lot of supportive comments, especially from Bachelor Nation.

RELATED: Bachelor In Paradise Alum Evan Bass Says He and Carly Waddell Didn’t Have the Proper Foundation for their Marriage

“Love and support to you and your family,” commented Season 4 Bachelor Bob Guiney .

OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter simply wrote, “Love you” with a red heart emoji.

“Sending love and prayers for the whole family,” wrote past Bachelor contestant Holly Durst Julian .

Season 7 Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum shocked Bachelor Nation in 2020 when she split from her Final Rose JP Rosenbaum. The couple ended their relationship after a splashy TV wedding, eight years of marriage and two children . “Love you both and here for you in every way possible. Sending love to your family,” Ashley wrote.

The Marietta, Georgia native made her first reality TV appearance on Season 11 of The Bachelor . After being one of the two final contestants famously rejected by Brad (“I cannot give you this rose”) Womack in the Final Rose ceremony, DeAnna went on to headline the 4th Season of The Bachelorette in 2008.

She offered her Final Rose to professional snowboarder Jesse Csincsak and the couple were engaged. They broke up after only a few months together.

The former real estate agent met Stephen through his twin brother Michael Stagliano , who competed for Jillian Harris’ heart on Season 5 of the Bachelorette . (If you didn’t already know, Bachelor Nation is just one giant dating pool for former constestants, y’all). The couple got engaged in August 2010 and married in Georgia on October 22, 2011 . Their daughter was born in 2014 and their son arrived in 2016.

Though no details were released regarding why the couple split, they have been open in the past about going to couples therapy. “We pay thousands of dollars for counseling, so we’re doing great!” DeAnna kidded with US Weekly in 2018. “Not that we were ever not,” she added.

This is very sad after so many years together. Divorce is tough. I wish them both well moving forward, especially for the sake of their young children.

TELL US – WERE YOU SHOCKED TO HEAR THAT DEANNA AND STEPHEN WERE BREAKING UP? DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF SUPPORT FOR THEM? PLEASE ADD YOUR COMMENTS BELOW.

[Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]

The post Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas And Stephen Stagliano Separate After 11 Years Of Marriage appeared first on Reality Tea .