Fantasy Podcast: Top NFL prospects in the 2023 draft class
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. What should we expect from the 2023 draft class? (4:35) Who's the best quarterback in this year's crop? (8:05) Is Bijan Robinson the next...
NFL award finalists: Burrow, Mahomes among 5 contenders for MVP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes headlined the finalists for NFL MVP, the Associated Press revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the finalists for...
Jessie Lemonier death updates — Detroit Lions defensive end dies at 25 as team issues statement on shock passing
FORMER Detroit Lions defensive player Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The news of his shocking death broke on Thursday. The Lions said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. "Jessie was a model...
Another swaggy NFL playoff run for Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are a win away from the Super Bowl. With their Cartier and Gucci-wearing, trash-talking QB leading the way, they're doing it in style.
Schultz: 10 personnel who had a case to be a year-end award finalist
The NFL announced the finalists for its major individual awards on Wednesday, recognizing the game-breaking play of its stars but leaving fans wondering why other players missed out on a nomination. Our NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, looks at 10 players who could have been on the awards' shortlists. Defensive player...
Schultz: Cowboys must navigate tricky offseason to reach next level
It may have been championship or bust for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but this season was hardly a failure despite Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers. The club put together a second consecutive 12-5 season, made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2006-07, and won its first road playoff game in 30 years.
