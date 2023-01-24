ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Fantasy Podcast: Top NFL prospects in the 2023 draft class

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. What should we expect from the 2023 draft class? (4:35) Who's the best quarterback in this year's crop? (8:05) Is Bijan Robinson the next...
theScore

NFL award finalists: Burrow, Mahomes among 5 contenders for MVP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes headlined the finalists for NFL MVP, the Associated Press revealed Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles passer Jalen Hurts, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the finalists for...
theScore

Schultz: 10 personnel who had a case to be a year-end award finalist

The NFL announced the finalists for its major individual awards on Wednesday, recognizing the game-breaking play of its stars but leaving fans wondering why other players missed out on a nomination. Our NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, looks at 10 players who could have been on the awards' shortlists. Defensive player...
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Schultz: Cowboys must navigate tricky offseason to reach next level

It may have been championship or bust for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, but this season was hardly a failure despite Sunday's 19-12 loss to the 49ers. The club put together a second consecutive 12-5 season, made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2006-07, and won its first road playoff game in 30 years.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy