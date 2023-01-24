Penny Hardaway reacts to Memphis signee Mikey Williams not making McDonald's All American Game

The rosters for the 2023 McDonald's All American Game were announced Tuesday afternoon and there was one notable name missing from the 24 players selected.

Memphis basketball signee Mikey Williams did not receive a spot, making him perhaps the prestigious annual showcase's biggest omission. Williams, who is averaging 24.8 points and 9.2 assists for San Ysidro (Calif.), is ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and is a five-star prospect, according to 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is 34th on ESPN's most recent Top 100 list.

Yet, Williams has come up short of the McDonald's All-American designation. In fact, none of the Tigers' signees/commitments − which comprise the program's 2023 class and is ranked No. 5 in the country − were tabbed to play in the game. That includes JJ Taylor, who leads San Ysidro with 27.5 points per game and is ranked 71st overall by 247 Sports Composite.

Penny Hardaway, Williams' soon-to-be coach at Memphis, said he spoke to the future Tiger shortly before the rosters were announced.

"He truly understands what it’s all about," Hardaway said. "You know, it’s not about his talent. It’s so many different things going on in high school basketball. You don’t have to be the best basketball player to be put on the McDonald’s All American team now. And he doesn’t care about the rankings. It’s only making his chip (on his shoulder) be a boulder when he gets here to prove to everybody that he is who he is."

Which Hardaway views as a positive for Memphis.

"So, for me, I’m saddened that he didn’t make it. But, also, with him coming in hungrier, it’s better for us," he said.

Hardaway, who was also a high school superstar at Treadwell, earning Parade Magazine National Player of the Year honors in 1990. But he too did not play in the McDonald's All American Game, as academic issues kept him out of action for six weeks during his senior season at Treadwell. Hardaway, who said Wednesday that he "went rogue at the wrong time," said he was not bothered by his exclusion.

"No, because I knew I was a McDonald’s All American," he said. "I think making it to the NBA and having a great career before the injuries definitely validated what I thought I was in high school."

It marks the fourth straight year without a Memphis signee on the roster. The last Tigers to play in the McDonald's All American Game were James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa in 2019.

Williams' snub left some in disbelief. Many on social media reacted incredulously.

Williams and Taylor signed with Memphis in November, as did 4-star forward Ashton Hardaway (coach Penny Hardaway's son), 4-star guard Carl Cherenfant and 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson and 3-star wing David Tubek remain committed to the Tigers but have not yet signed.

Memphis (15-5, 5-2 AAC) has won three straight games and returns to action Thursday (6 p.m., ESPN2) against SMU.

