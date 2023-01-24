Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021
A murder charge has been unsealed in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a young father outside a Brooklyn Park market in 2021. Authorities arrested Benjamin P. Richardson III, 25, in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Richardson is accused of...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
wwisradio.com
Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars
(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
wwisradio.com
Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds
(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
fox9.com
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
swnewsmedia.com
A recent suspicious activity call led to an arrest — how often does this happen?
A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun. Suspicious activity is the second highest type...
Charges: Oakdale man set his house on fire with multiple cats inside
STILLWATER, Minn. — An Oakdale man accused of setting his home on fire with multiple cats inside has been charged with arson and animal cruelty by the Washington County Attorney's Office. Joshua Buhl made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, where he was charged with first-degree arson and five...
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake
An officer in White Bear Lake was shot three times during an attempted arrest, sparking a standoff that ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The White Bear Lake Police Department said the officer shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road was taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m. The officer is considered to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Reaction to DeShaun Hill Murder Verdict: "We're happy and grateful to the community"
Reaction outside the courtroom from family and city officials ranged from satisfied, to upset about the prevalence of gun violence in the Twin Cities. Hennepin County Attorney and Minneapolis Police Chief say the gun violence is unacceptable.
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
