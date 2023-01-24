ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
wwisradio.com

Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars

(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
wwisradio.com

Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds

(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
fox9.com

Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

An officer in White Bear Lake was shot three times during an attempted arrest, sparking a standoff that ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The White Bear Lake Police Department said the officer shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road was taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m. The officer is considered to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
CBS Minnesota

18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

