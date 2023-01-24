ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8WEm_0kPwwNDx00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Temara King, 35, was shot just before 7 a.m. in her apartment on Bergen Avenue.

Sources told NBC New York that King's 14-year-old daughter called 911 and told the dispatcher that her father had shot her.

She was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The Regional Medical Examiner's Office is still investigating her death, but Suarez said it's being investigated as an "act of domestic violence."

Lucas Cooper, 39, was later arrested and is currently being held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Cooper is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child.

"Our hearts are broken at the sudden violent loss of Temara King," said Jersey City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Norma Fernandez in a statement.

"She was an outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member," she continued. "She will be missed and our prayers go to her family as they cope with the tragedy."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband

A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy