ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Will Brock Purdy be able to handle the playoff atmosphere in Philadelphia?

By Ryan Gilbert
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2pZx_0kPww6Ir00

Brock Purdy’s Cinderella run after being Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s draft has been one of the more feel-good stories this season. He is undefeated as a starter and now has two playoff wins under his belt. But both of those wins were at home and he hasn’t played in an atmosphere like Philadelphia yet.

The Eagles have been the team to beat in the NFC for most of the season, save for Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury in recent weeks. They routed the Giants 38-7 last week and will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

Purdy has had success thus far, but that could all come crashing down in Philadelphia.

Carl Dukes and Jason La Canfora of the Audacy Original Podcast “ In The Huddle ” talked about the NFC Championship Game and if Purdy is prepared for the atmosphere in Philadelphia.

“Brock Purdy’s played two road games. One was at Seattle, which is a team they know very well and they had Seattle’s number all year. The other was at the Raiders, which was basically a 49ers home game because that’s what happens there,” La Canfora said (3:45 in player above). “This is a whole nother level.”

Purdy led the 49ers to victories in both of those road games, but perhaps they were closer than they should have been. San Francisco won 21-13 in Seattle and it took overtime for the 49ers to win in Las Vegas.

La Canfora pointed out that Purdy looked bad under pressure against the Cowboys, and that’s going to be an even bigger issue against this Eagles’ defensive line.

“These dudes have 75 sacks including the playoffs. Man, that’s going to be a problem,” he said. “That rotation up front is so deep. They get pressure inside. They get pressure off the edge. They get pressure with their safeties when they bring it. I just don’t think that’s good news for Brock Purdy.”

It’s not just the 49ers' offense that will be challenged by the Eagles, but their defense as well.

“The 49ers' defense has one fatal flaw: they can’t defend the deep ball,” La Canfora continued. “I think A.J. Brown had seven touchdowns this year of 25 yards or more. I just think that this defense is going to be leveraged by all the different ways the Eagles can beat them and I think it will expose their flaws… I just think this has the potential to get a little sideways.”

San Francisco has only lost four games this year, but the last two did go a bit sideways. The Falcons beat the 49ers 28-14 in Week 6 and Kansas City blew them out 44-23 the following week.

Purdy has had a relatively easy time on the road so far this season but a playoff road game in Philadelphia is a different animal.

“I feel like this is the first game – because the circumstances you’re talking about, Jason – being on the road, in Philly, the atmosphere,” Dukes said. “He’s gonna get booed from the time he steps out there three hours before the game starts and they might be throwing stuff at him. I don’t know if he’s prepared for what he’s about to experience.”

It’s going to be a raucous atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see if Purdy is ready for it.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
atozsports.com

Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
msn.com

Bomani Jones perfectly explains Brock Purdy's amazing good luck with 49ers

Bomani Jones has something in common with Brock Purdy. On Tuesday night's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host asked Jones if Purdy will ever come back to Earth. The HBO and ESPN personality compared the 49ers QB's winning streak to his own Emmy — an award he says he just got for being there.
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy