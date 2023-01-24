ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Tucker: Watson, Cooper can be a top duo in AFC; Browns still need to look to upgrade at WR

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWK78_0kPwvotf00

Former NFL offensive lineman and Audacy NFL Insider Ross Tucker joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Bills' loss to the Bengals and the direction of both teams right now, how good of a coach Zac Taylor is, the takeaway from the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers, whether Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper can be a top duo in the AFC and which team has the advantage in the 49ers-Eagles matchup.

