Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
techaiapp.com
Stability of perovskite solar cells reaches next milestone
Perovskite semiconductors promise highly efficient and low-cost solar cells. However, the semi-organic material is very sensitive to temperature differences, which can quickly lead to fatigue damage in normal outdoor use. Adding a dipolar polymer compound to the precursor perovskite solution helps to counteract this. This has now been shown in...
techaiapp.com
Galaxy Book 3 leak spills the beans on the latest Samsung laptops
Less than a week before the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, new images have emerged for Samsung’s upcoming laptop line: the Galaxy Book 3; more specifically the Pro, 360, Pro 360, and Ultra models. Keep in mind that these are leaked renders from MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) so it’s...
techaiapp.com
A continuum robot inspired by elephant trunks
Conventional robots based on separate joints do not always perform well in complex real-world tasks, particularly those that involve the dexterous manipulation of objects. Some roboticists have thus been trying to devise continuum robots, robotic platforms characterized by infinite degrees of freedom and no fixed number of joints. Continuum robots...
techaiapp.com
Bilge Yildiz wins Rahmi M. Koç Medal of Science | MIT News
Before being awarded the Koç University Rahmi M. Koç Medal of Science in her native Turkey, Bilge Yildiz was nervous. But it wasn’t standing in front of an audience of hundreds that stressed the Breene M. Kerr Professor in the departments of Nuclear Science and Engineering and of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE). It wasn’t having to do interviews with journalists. Rather, it was discussing her research in Turkish.
techaiapp.com
A versatile robo-dog that runs through a sandy beach at 3 meters per second
A research team led by Professor Hwangbo Jemin of the KAIST Department of Mechanical Engineering has developed a quadrupedal robot control technology that can walk robustly with agility even in deformable terrain such as a sandy beach. Professor Hwangbo’s research team developed a technology to model the force received by...
techaiapp.com
Randomness in quantum machines helps verify their accuracy
In quantum computers and other experimental quantum systems, information spreads around the devices and quickly becomes scrambled like dice in a game of Boggle. This scrambling process happens as the basic units of the system, called qubits (like computer bits only quantum) become entangled with one another; entanglement is a phenomenon in quantum physics where particles link up with each other and remain connected even though they are not in direct contact.
techaiapp.com
Salt-rejecting microchannels help make seawater drinkable using the power of the sun
A solar distillation device can purify brine from reverse osmosis plants with over 10 percent salinity, as well as water taken directly from the Red Sea. The technology offers double the freshwater production rate of existing salt-rejection solar stills. Inspired by the floating solar still in “The Life of Pi”...
Comments / 0