Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson & Suga Among Singers at Valentino Fashion Show

Former co-stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson make their arrival for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show on Wednesday (January 25) in Paris. The Descendants stars were joined in the front row by fellow singers Suga of BTS, Sam Smith, Charli XCX and Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park.

