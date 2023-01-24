Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Camilo Debuts ‘Ambulancia’ Music Video with Camila Cabello – Watch Now! | Camila Cabello, Camilo, Music, Music Video
Camilo has just dropped his latest music video for his collaboration “Ambulancia“!. The 28-year-old Colombian musician was joined by Camila Cabello in the visual, who is featured on the song. Camilo‘s wife Evaluna Montaner directed the music video, which features the singers sitting atop an ambulance and on...
techaiapp.com
Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson & Suga Among Singers at Valentino Fashion Show | Ashley Park, Charli XCX, Dove Cameron, Fashion, Paris Fashion Week, Sam Smith, Sofia Carson, Suga
Former co-stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson make their arrival for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show on Wednesday (January 25) in Paris. The Descendants stars were joined in the front row by fellow singers Suga of BTS, Sam Smith, Charli XCX and Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park.
Comments / 0