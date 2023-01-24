ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyre Nichols: Mother describes her grief at dying son's bedside

The mother of a Memphis man who died after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop told the BBC of her grief upon seeing her son dying in hospital. RowVaughn Wells also said she believes police lied to her about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29.
