markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row,” he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the...
Yardbarker
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Coyotes star Jakob Chychrun
As the 2022-23 NHL season continues on, the March 3 trade deadline inches ever closer. Many star players have appeared in trade rumors throughout the season, which could signal one of the biggest trade deadlines in recent memory. One such star is Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jakob Chychrun. In fact, Chychrun...
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
