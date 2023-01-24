ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL

Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline

The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Best NHL trade deadline destinations for Coyotes star Jakob Chychrun

As the 2022-23 NHL season continues on, the March 3 trade deadline inches ever closer. Many star players have appeared in trade rumors throughout the season, which could signal one of the biggest trade deadlines in recent memory. One such star is Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jakob Chychrun. In fact, Chychrun...
OnlyHomers

Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury

The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.

