UGA AD Josh Brooks comments on crash that took lives of two with football program

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

The University of Georgia offered its most extensive comments yet about the events surrounding the early morning single-vehicle crash that killed football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chander LeCroy earlier this month and injured two others.

In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, athletic director Josh Brooks said: “We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident.”

LeCroy and recruiting staffer Victoria “Tory” Bowles were in a 2021 Ford Expedition with Willock and fellow offensive lineman Warren McClendon . LeCroy was driving the vehicle on Barnett Shoals on the east side of Athens when it crashed around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Willock was pronounced dead at the scene and LeCroy died after being taken to a local hospital. Bowles sustained serious injuries and McClendon needed stiches on his forehead.

The crash came hours after the team celebrated its second straight national championship with a parade and stadium event that Saturday afternoon. Police cited excessive speed as a contributing factor. A toxicology report has not been released yet.

Georgia athletics is “is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event,” Brooks said.

The vehicle that the 24-year old LeCroy was driving was rented but it's still unclear whether UGA or someone else rented the vehicle. The full statement from Brooks: “Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained from making any public statements up to this point regarding the circumstances of the tragic accident that claimed two lives and injured two members of our campus community. However, we want the public to know that the Athletic Department is conducting a thorough review, in coordination with appropriate legal counsel, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident. "Our review is preliminary at this time, and the Athletic Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials to determine all the facts surrounding this tragedy. Coach (Kirby) Smart and I are also actively reviewing relevant football policies, and at the conclusion of that review, we will take steps to implement any improvements in our policies and procedures that may be needed. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of all those impacted by this tragic event.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA AD Josh Brooks comments on crash that took lives of two with football program

