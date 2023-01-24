ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago

According to NBC4i, The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday.

The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — which brought heavy winds, ice and snow, and sub-zero wind chill — that forced the restaurant to close for repairs. Shuttered since, it plans to reopen on Jan. 27 through the next five months.

“Our lease is ending at that time and we have decided to explore other opportunities,” the post read. “Please know this decision came with a great deal of thought (and tears).”

For the full NBC4 story click here

