Akshar’s Community First Plan

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff’s Office.

Akshar presented to the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave an overview of what he calls the Community FIRST Plan.

He says that the presentation focuses on the office’s staffing crisis in the corrections division, as well as increasing the transparency of the department.

Akshar says that the corrections division is down 39 members, which adds stress to officers working at the facility.

He goes on to say that collaboration between the Sheriff’s office and local organizations is essential to identify and address concerns within the community.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “This is really about ensuring that the office of the sheriff, engages on a daily basis, a weekly, a monthly, a yearly basis with the community, so we make the community better for all of us. That really takes a collaboration between our office and organizations like the rotary.”

He updated the rotary on his first few weeks as Sheriff, as well as the department’s mission moving forward.

As part of the Community FIRST Plan, Akshar says that the department is striving to communicate with the community more effectively.

