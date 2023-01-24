ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Akshar’s Community First Plan

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6mB7_0kPwr5JV00

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff’s Office.

Akshar presented to the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave an overview of what he calls the Community FIRST Plan.

He says that the presentation focuses on the office’s staffing crisis in the corrections division, as well as increasing the transparency of the department.

Akshar says that the corrections division is down 39 members, which adds stress to officers working at the facility.

He goes on to say that collaboration between the Sheriff’s office and local organizations is essential to identify and address concerns within the community.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “This is really about ensuring that the office of the sheriff, engages on a daily basis, a weekly, a monthly, a yearly basis with the community, so we make the community better for all of us. That really takes a collaboration between our office and organizations like the rotary.”

He updated the rotary on his first few weeks as Sheriff, as well as the department’s mission moving forward.

As part of the Community FIRST Plan, Akshar says that the department is striving to communicate with the community more effectively.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 4

Penny Hickok
3d ago

I believe & trust Fred to do the best job possible for this community. He focused on area while Senator & I believe his focus will not waver now.

Reply
2
Related
WETM 18 News

What’s going on with the ‘Welcome to Elmira’ sign?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s going on two years since the sign that welcomes drivers into the City of Elmira was defaced, and there has been little work done to repair it. However, local officials say they are looking at options to not just repair the time-worn sign, but replace it altogether. After the Jan. […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup

During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign

Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
CNY News

Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began

The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ENDICOTT, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy