markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row,” he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the...
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
Yardbarker
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap as they have just over $500,000 to currently work with. There’s no doubt in my mind Hextall is going to make one move to create cap flexibility to then pounce on another opportunity to acquire an impact player who will push the needle in Pittsburgh.
Clayton News Daily
Penguins put 6-game point streak on line vs. struggling Sharks
The San Jose Sharks and host Pittsburgh Penguins meet Saturday before both clubs head into the All-Star break. San Jose will be playing on a second consecutive night and winding up a five-game road trip. The Sharks have lost four in a row and seven of eight (1-4-3). That includes...
Clayton News Daily
Isles, Golden Knights look for lift heading into All-Star break
Scoring two goals hardly qualifies as an offensive explosion, but it was more than enough to provide the New York Islanders with a much-needed sense of relief Friday night. On Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., looking for the exact same catharsis. Both...
Clayton News Daily
Ilya Sorokin's 4th shutout of season lifts Isles over Red Wings
Ilya Sorokin stopped all 23 shots he faced Friday night and the struggling New York Islanders snapped a pair of lengthy droughts by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in Elmont, N.Y. Anders Lee scored in the second period and Brock Nelson added an insurance goal in the third for...
Clayton News Daily
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
Clayton News Daily
Facing Coyotes, Ducks aim for first three-game win streak
With something of a new lease on life, the Anaheim Ducks return from a long road trip and will play host to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Wins have been hard to come by for the Ducks, but they scored a combined 10 goals in back-to-back triumphs this week, including a most unexpected 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Clayton News Daily
Kings' special teams prove vital in win over Panthers
Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored short-handed goals, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the host Florida Panthers on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Entering Friday, Los Angeles had just two short-handed goals in its previous 50 games this season. Florida, which entered the game with...
Clayton News Daily
Jets set out to beat Flyers for second time this week
The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a two-game skid and pick up their second win of the week against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Jets defeated the Flyers 5-3 this past Sunday in Philadelphia. In that game, Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, while David Rittich made 28 saves in the victory.
Clayton News Daily
Fast start fuels Canucks' rout of Blue Jackets
Elias Pettersson scored twice and Bo Horvat collected a career-high four assists as the host Vancouver Canucks scored three times in the first period en route to Friday's 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Quinn Hughes, Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, while Brock Boeser...
Clayton News Daily
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals. As his team prepared to play host to the Blackhawks on Saturday, coach Jay Woodcroft was able to remind his charges the Calgary Flames were not at their best against the Blackhawks and were humbled in a 5-1 loss to the last-place team in the Western Conference.
Clayton News Daily
Flames bust out in first period to handle Kraken, 5-2
Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night. Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, who rebounded from a 5-1 home loss to Chicago a night earlier. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 28 saves to improve to 10-0-3 in 13 starts since Nov. 26.
Clayton News Daily
Canadiens unveil new prospect in matchup with Senators
The Montreal Canadiens received plenty of bang for their buck from a pair of late-round draft picks in their last game. The Canadiens hope the promotion of a high draft pick can aid their cause on Saturday when they open a home-and-home series against the host Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals will reconvene in Montreal on Tuesday.
Clayton News Daily
Senators rout short-handed Maple Leafs, 6-2
Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 Friday night. Claude Giroux added a goal and an assist for the Senators, who have won two in a row. Thomas Chabot, Derick Brassard and Drake Batherson also scored for Ottawa and Tim Stutzle added two assists. Anton Forsberg stopped 31 shots.
Clayton News Daily
Sabres end road swing seeking sixth-straight victory
The surging Buffalo Sabres eye a sixth straight win when they wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Sabres head into the contest after dispatching the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead before the Jets scored twice in the final minutes. Buffalo is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and 14-5-1 since Dec. 13, when the Sabres kicked off their most recent six-game winning streak.
Clayton News Daily
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Devils trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Hughes and Miles Wood quickly equalized within the first four minutes of the second frame. That concluded the scoring in regulation time, setting up Hughes for his fifth game-winning tally of the season.
