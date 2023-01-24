Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Huskers fall on the road to Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska traveled to Maryland on Sunday and despite a career night for Sam Hoiberg, the Huskers fell 82-63. Sam Hoiberg had a career high for the second straight game with 15 points off the bench, including 3-3 3-pointers in a career high 26 minutes. Hoiberg entered the game with 13 points all season. With Hoiberg’s performance on Saturday, Nebraska now had had 10 players post double-figure games this season, including freshmen in consecutive games (Dawson-NW; Hoiberg-MD).
KSNB Local4
Husker rally falls short in 80-76 loss at No. 10 Iowa
IOWA CITY (KOLN) -Nebraska rallied from a 17-point deficit to open the fourth quarter but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to No. 10 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon. Sam Haiby led five Huskers in double figures with 16 points, while Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley...
KSNB Local4
Short-handed Huskers travel to Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball will be short-handed the rest of the season and their next stop is at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers will be without starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, who will both miss the rest of the year due to injuries. Nebraska’s first test without both starters was at a home loss on Wednesday to Northwestern.
KSNB Local4
Huskers secure Manning’s 300th career victory
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Behind seven wins and three bonus point victories, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Wisconsin, 24-11, in front of 2,209 fans on Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center. This dual win marked Coach Manning’s 300th career win. Manning now holds a career record of 300-129-5. Competition started...
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Crete boys basketball flies away with Central semifinal over Seward
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball played fifth-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament at York Friday. The Cardinals beat the Bluejays 59-37 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney girls basketball drops a close one to Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney girls basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star Friday. In the end, the Navigators squeak on by, winning it, 55-52. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball wins first conference title since 1994
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Adams Central girls basketball took on second-seeded York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Patriots defeated the Dukes 53-38 to claim its first-ever Central title. It was also the program’s first conference title overall since 1994. “This one...
KSNB Local4
Osceola boys basketball wins second CRC championship in three years
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - This year’s Crossroads Conference Championship was a repeat of last year’s game, but the result was different. Osceola faced familiar foe Cross County on Friday night in a York Auditorium that was filled to the brim. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the...
KSNB Local4
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
KSNB Local4
Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator sees modest decline
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.03%. “The leading indicator has declined in most recent months, suggesting there will...
KSNB Local4
Unicameral debates sales tax exemption for diapers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha Senator is proposing and end to sales taxes for diapers in Nebraska. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year, And the proposed bill could be much needed. Parents...
KSNB Local4
NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2
(WOWT) - More details have come to light about the Auburn plane crash that killed two people including a former UNK baseball player. Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso were killed in the crash. Hill graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney last May, earning a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He had also played baseball for UNK and owned a flight-training operation.
KSNB Local4
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
KSNB Local4
Burr.. is the word as we contend with dangerous wind chills the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High temperatures today were accomplished very early today, in fact just after midnight, as temperatures tumbled through out the day behind an arctic cold front. Some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in just over a month have settles in around the region and will remain for the next few days before moderating next week. This evening and overnight there is still the chance for flurries and light snow before sunrise tomorrow. Not expecting any accumulation, but with gusty winds, visibility may be reduced at times from blowing snow. Lows tonight falling into the negative single digits north to mid single digits south. However, with blustery winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 30 mph at times, the wind chills will be dangerously low in the -15 to -25 range. Hence, the wind chill advisories that are now in effect through noon tomorrow.
KSNB Local4
Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.
Comments / 0