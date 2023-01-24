HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High temperatures today were accomplished very early today, in fact just after midnight, as temperatures tumbled through out the day behind an arctic cold front. Some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in just over a month have settles in around the region and will remain for the next few days before moderating next week. This evening and overnight there is still the chance for flurries and light snow before sunrise tomorrow. Not expecting any accumulation, but with gusty winds, visibility may be reduced at times from blowing snow. Lows tonight falling into the negative single digits north to mid single digits south. However, with blustery winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 30 mph at times, the wind chills will be dangerously low in the -15 to -25 range. Hence, the wind chill advisories that are now in effect through noon tomorrow.

BURR, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO