Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
St. Augustine overcomes third quarter woes against Brother Martin
St. Augustine coach Gerald Lewis said St. Augustine has struggled in the third quarter this season. Not on Friday, however. The Purple Knights used a big third quarter on the way to a 53-41 District 9-5A victory Friday at the St. Mary's Academy gym. St. Aug outscored Brother Martin 23-9 in the third quarter/
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
Priest from Mandeville elevated to auxiliary bishop of 1.2 million Catholics
Amid the sacred grandeur of a soaring orchestra-backed choir in a majestic church packed with Roman Catholic hierarchy and lay people of faith, a “simple priest” from a parish in Mandeville humbly accepted the call of Pope Francis in being ordained as auxiliary bishop of Atlanta on Jan. 23.
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
Six candidates qualify for two judicial elections in New Orleans
Six candidates — including seasoned attorneys, a court watchdog and one current judge — will face off in springtime special election for two open judgeships, one in each of Orleans Parish’s district courts. Diedre Pierce Kelly, Simone Levine and Leon Roché II qualified to run for Orleans...
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
Swans 'Continuing the Legacy' at debutante cotillion
The members of Swans Inc. hosted their 29th Biennial Debutante Ball and 70th anniversary celebration earlier in the season at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Seven young ladies were introduced to society with the theme, “Continuing the Legacy: Remembering the Dream.” The cotillion was the culmination of almost a year of activities that included charm and etiquette classes, career planning/college preparation and networking workshops, community service projects, a fashion and talent production, essay and scrapbook contests, dining out experience and the presentation tea.
Commentary: A Mardi Gras Miracle and more of the same from Mayor Cantrell
Like most New Orleanians, we breathed a deep sigh of relief when Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that she and Sheriff Susan Hutson, along with other stakeholders, had come to an arrangement which will allow Mardi Gras parades to resume their traditional routes. It’s another sign of our city’s recovery from the pandemic-era shutdowns and will be an economic boon to small businesses along the routes.
See New Orleans chefs, restaurants, bakery named semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
There’s a new slate of New Orleans restaurants and chefs in the running for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards, including emerging talent, classics and revived classics. The culinary organization has released its list of semifinalists for these prestigious and closely-watched honors. Like last year, this slate of...
Following son's tragic death, heartbroken Danny Tullis steps down at Pope John Paul II
After one of the most successful stretches of coaching in state history, Danny Tullis could step down as volleyball coach at Pope John Paul II High School with no regrets. Tullis is, in fact, leaving the program he brought to national prominence, but he goes with a heavy heart — with a pain that can't be soothed by championship banners hanging on the walls or scores of fond memories on the court.
Cameras now rolling in some St. Tammany Parish special needs classrooms
Georgina Ledet received notice Jan. 5 that cameras would soon be operational in all three of her daughter's classrooms at Slidell High School, a measure she and other parents of special needs students across Louisiana had pushed for. The notice came more than a year after the St. Tammany Parish...
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
St. Paul's silences crowd with 69-55 district win at Covington
It was the kind of hostile road environment that can define a season. A packed gym bearing down from all sides, an overflowing student section hurling insults, the booming sound of the marching band drowning out all thought — every facet of Friday night's trip to crosstown rival Covington was built to tear down St. Paul's both physically and mentally. And either it would succumb to the unrelenting intimidation or stand tall in victory.
Callahan scores 17 as Fontainebleau holds on for 52-50 district win
Fontainebleau junior Brooklynne Callahan scored a game-high 17 points as the Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-50 District 6-5A victory over Covington on Jan. 25. The Lions rallied in the fourth quarter to take their first lead, but the Bulldogs, behind Callahan's finishing in the lane, were...
A real woman 'warrior' reigns as queen of the Nefertiti parade in New Orleans East
It’s unusual to interview a Carnival queen who’s carrying a sidearm. But Summer Turner isn’t your usual Carnival Queen. She’s a detective sergeant in the New Orleans Police Department, assigned to property crime in New Orleans’ busiest precinct, the 7th, in New Orleans East. On...
The Brother Martin-Jesuit wrestling dual comes down to a one-point match at the end
Brother Martin pinned five opponents and won seven matches as the Crusaders defeated Jesuit 36-33 in a wrestling dual that came down to the last match Wednesday at Brother Martin. Sophomore Rory Horvath began his 160-pound match against Jesuit's Arthur Schott with the teams tied at 33 points apiece, and...
Queen Neptune selected at gala ball for Krewe of Bilge
The watery domain of King Neptune was the place to be recently when the Krewe of Bilge held their Carnival coronation ball at the Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell. The unique maritime Mardi Gras mélange hits the waves of Slidell later in the season to the theme "Rolling Through the Decades."
Two years after renaming, NOLA Public Schools begins replacing signs
Two years after a major effort to rename New Orleans public schools that once honored slave owners, confederate leaders and segregation supporters, the Orleans Parish school district has begun to physically remove traces of the old names from its buildings. Amid a national racial reckoning in 2020 sparked by the...
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29
With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
