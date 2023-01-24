Like most New Orleanians, we breathed a deep sigh of relief when Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that she and Sheriff Susan Hutson, along with other stakeholders, had come to an arrangement which will allow Mardi Gras parades to resume their traditional routes. It’s another sign of our city’s recovery from the pandemic-era shutdowns and will be an economic boon to small businesses along the routes.

WASHINGTON, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO