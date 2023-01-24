ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow and icy mix expected Wednesday in NEPA

By Wilk News
 3 days ago

Another snow system is moving through Northeast Pennsylvania. This one is expected to stick around through mid- afternoon before turning to a wintry mix and then rain by evening. Meteorologist Joe Snedeker forecasts 1"-4" before changing over to a wintry mix in the afternoon. Here's the latest from WNEP's StormTracker 16 .
The National Weather Service at Binghamton forecast for NEPA has 2"-5" falling through mid-afternoon, with a change to rain by evening. PennDOT is preparing for tough travel conditions and releases a number of restrictions for Wednesday. From PennDOT:

Dunmore, PA - Due to the severity of the winter storm, vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF) , and are in effect on the following roadways:

·       Interstate 80 in Luzerne County;

·       Interstate 81 Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties;

·       Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties; and

·       Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties.

The 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles to the right lane only are still in effect on the following interstates and include all of Interstate 81 in District 4:

·       Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties;

·       Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties; and

·       Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

·       Tractors without trailers;

·       Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

·       Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

·       Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

·       Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

·       Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

·       School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

·       motorcycles.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow the conversation by using #PAWinter on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram .

