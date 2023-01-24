ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Weather closings & changes

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
  • The Wichita County Courthouse and Annex will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday

  • The Community Healthcare Center will open at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday
  • Archer County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
  • Wichita County District Clerk's Office will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Thirtieth District Court will resume trial proceedings at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
  • United Regional Cardiac Rehab will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Sheppard Air Force Base will have a two-hour reporting delay Wednesday
  • Meals on Wheels closed Wednesday
  • Red and Green Door centers closed Wednesday

