Weather closings & changes
- The Wichita County Courthouse and Annex will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- The Community Healthcare Center will open at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday
- Archer County Courthouse will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Wichita County District Clerk's Office will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Thirtieth District Court will resume trial proceedings at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- United Regional Cardiac Rehab will open two hours late Wednesday
- Sheppard Air Force Base will have a two-hour reporting delay Wednesday
- Meals on Wheels closed Wednesday
- Red and Green Door centers closed Wednesday
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Weather closings & changes
