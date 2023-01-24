ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch Fiona celebrate her 6th birthday with cake and family at Cincinnati Zoo 🎂

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
The full hippo bloat at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden was out Tuesday to celebrate Fiona's sixth trip around the sun.

The world-famous birthday girl enjoyed a cake made out of frozen fruits and whipped yogurt icing. A crowd of zoo visitors also sang "Happy Birthday" when she entered Hippo Cove, as seen in a video livestreamed on the zoo's Facebook.

Fiona was joined by her younger brother Fritz, his dad Tucker and her mom Bibi for the annual tradition. During the video, a zoo staff member said Fiona is a bit small for her age, and that she and Fritz have been getting along well since his birth at the zoo last year.

Fiona was born six weeks premature Jan. 24, 2017, weighing only 29 pounds. It took unprecedented hands-on care from her keepers and assistance from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, but Fiona was able to take her first steps Feb. 5 of that year. She has continued to grow and mature as a healthy and beloved zoo star.

