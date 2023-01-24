School closings and changes
- WFISD schools will start two hours late Wednesday
- Burkburnett ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Vernon ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Northside ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- City View ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Iowa Park CISD will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Bible Baptist School (WF) will open at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday
- Petrolia CISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Seymour ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Chillicothe ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Holliday ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Archer Ciy ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Henrietta ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Nocona ISD will open at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday
- Quanah ISD will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Gold-Burg ISD will begin two hours late Wednesday
- Harrold ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Throckmorton ISD will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Muday ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Bellevue ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Crowell ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Saint Jo ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Knox City-O'Brien CISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Christ Academy will start two hours late Wednesday
- Windthorst ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Forestburg ISD will begin two hours late Wednesday
- Prairie Valley ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Midway ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
- Woodson ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
- Benjamin ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
