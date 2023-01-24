ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

School closings and changes

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36d8zg_0kPwnNP800

  • WFISD schools will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Burkburnett ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Vernon ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Northside ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • City View ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Iowa Park CISD will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
  • Bible Baptist School (WF) will open at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday
  • Petrolia CISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Seymour ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Chillicothe ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Holliday ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Archer Ciy ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Henrietta ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Nocona ISD will open at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday
  • Quanah ISD will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
  • Gold-Burg ISD will begin two hours late Wednesday
  • Harrold ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Throckmorton ISD will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday
  • Muday ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Bellevue ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Crowell ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Saint Jo ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Knox City-O'Brien CISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Christ Academy will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Windthorst ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Forestburg ISD will begin two hours late Wednesday
  • Prairie Valley ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Midway ISD will start two hours late Wednesday
  • Woodson ISD will open two hours late Wednesday
  • Benjamin ISD will open two hours late Wednesday

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: School closings and changes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Hirschi High School selling old yearbooks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Hirschi High School Yearbook Department is selling old yearbooks from the years 1999-2015 for $25. All years are available, except 2000, 2003 and 2014, according to the high school. To buy the yearbooks, e-mail Mark Bryant at mbryant@wfisd.net to schedule a pick up. On their...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

United Regional unveils new transition clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United regional is celebrating the unveiling of a bigger and better transition clinic. The original was built to provide assistance to discharged patients with financial resources and support to lead a healthier lifestyle leaving the hospital. This new facility has 70% more space than the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Snow and Ice Expected for Wichita Falls, Texas Next Week

Well, that was a snowy disappointment: This week's forecast promised a blanket of snow but turns out it was more of a light dusting. Is modern meteorology just all about creating sensational headlines? With the rise of the internet, weather updates are readily available, leaving local TV news stations to turn to overhyping forecasts to keep viewers engaged. But did we really need to panic and stock up on essentials for this one?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Winter Weather Closings & Delays for Lawton, OK.

If the forecast holds and the Winter weather warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service are accurate, which they probably are Lawton, Fort Sill is going to remain under a winter storm warning until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (01-25-23) morning. It will continue to snow with an 80% chance until 9:00 p.m. this evening.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Man deals with property line issues after sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Z94

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Winter weather looks to return early next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 60° with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly clear skies. Saturday will be our warmest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 65° with partly cloudy skies. It will also be windy on Saturday, with winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

The Best Local ‘Cheap Eats’ in Lawton, Oklahoma

We all know the drill. When you're hungry you just want a quick bite to fill you up without emptying your wallet. More often than not it's a trip through the drive-thru of some national chain fast food place. The big Cheap Eats list over at Trip Advisor is full of chain restaurants like Chick Fil A, Braum's, and Whataburger but sitting down to have a meal at a local restaurant doesn't have to break the bank either.
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Some of Those Mini Fireball Bottles in Wichita Falls are NOT Fireball

I have seen these at several gas stations around Wichita Falls and turns out if you bought one. You may have gotten ripped off. I know for a fact all of the Stripes locations in Wichita Falls currently have a display set up for these things. It's like a bucket of Fireball you can buy, but the bucket is filled up with mini shots. I didn't think any thing of it the past few weeks, but wait a minute. How in the hell is a gas station in Texas selling liquor. Texas has some of the hardest liquor laws in the country.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man sentenced for Studio E shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Friday for the 2018 shooting at Studio E that left one person dead and two injured. Trayvon Strawn took a plea deal that reduced his charge from murder to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and five years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Language barrier leaves alleged victim feeling unheard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family and restaurant staff are speaking out after their chef was recently hit by a car. He was reportedly walking north of 38th street to the neighborhood Walmart on Lee when hit by a car. “We got a notice about an hour later to...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Shockingly, Wichita Falls Was the Only Airport in North Texas to Not Be On the TSA Gun List

Congratulations Wichita Falls! We didn't make an ass out of ourselves for once!. I am always fascinated when people travel with guns in their carry on bags. I have seen it happen twice while going through security. Typical excuse is, "I forgot that was in there." Well, don't forget where your firearm is, especially if you plan to travel with that bag. The gun will be confiscated and you will be fined. The fine will also be higher if the firearm is loaded in your bag.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy